Everett Potter

Everett Potter has been writing about adventure travel, luxury travel, and off-the-beaten-path destinations for three decades. He is a former travel columnist for The New York Times Syndicate, Smart Money, Ski, USA Today, and USA Weekend, and a longtime contributor to Outside, Money, National Geographic Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and Forbes Life. His work has also appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Town & Country, Martha Stewart Living, and Robb Report. Based in New York, he is a columnist for Forbes, editor of Everett Potter's Travel Report, and an expert for National Geographic Expeditions.



* 30+ years of experience writing about travel

* Won four Lowell Thomas Awards from the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW)