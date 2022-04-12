Erinne Magee

Erinne Magee is a Maine-based journalist and editor, specializing in travel and lifestyle writing. As a mother of two, globetrotting has become a family affair. For Erinne, traveling is a spiritual experience and when she's not pursuing a story, she is expanding her wellness credentials and connecting with the local community where she lives. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, National Geographic, Smithsonian, Travel + Leisure, and more. Most recently, she founded The Heart of the Hotel, a website that focuses on honoring hospitality employees and finding the spirit of a destination.



* 10+ years of experience working as a freelance journalist

* Author of "This Is Camp: Poems and Stories About Maine's Most Celebrated Getaway"

* Trained reiki master