Erinne Magee

Erinne Magee is a Maine-based journalist and editor, specializing in travel and lifestyle writing. As a mother of two, globetrotting has become a family affair. For Erinne, traveling is a spiritual experience and when she's not pursuing a story, she is expanding her wellness credentials and connecting with the local community where she lives. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, National Geographic, Smithsonian, Travel + Leisure, and more. Most recently, she founded The Heart of the Hotel, a website that focuses on honoring hospitality employees and finding the spirit of a destination.

* 10+ years of experience working as a freelance journalist
* Author of "This Is Camp: Poems and Stories About Maine's Most Celebrated Getaway"
* Trained reiki master
The Perfect Winter Vacation in Maine's Acadia National Park — From Climbing Frozen Waterfalls to Cross-country Skiing
Article
The side of Maine's Acadia National Park you haven't seen.
Advertisement
This Maine Resort Has Heated Igloos, an Ice Bar, and an Oceanfront Hot Tub for a Magical Winter Getaway
Video
Samoset Resort transforms into a winter wonderland each year — cozy cottages included.
This Historic Maine Resort Feels Like Its Own Coastal Town — and You Can Sleep in a Lighthouse While Visiting
Video
Lobster bakes, pirate-themed cruises, and vintage arcade games are all part of the experience, too.
What It's Like Traveling to a Caribbean Island With Hardly Any COVID-19 Cases
Article
I traveled to the Caribbean island of Nevis amid the COVID-19 pandemic — here's what it was like.
This Luxury Glamping Resort in Maine Comes With Personal Fire Pits and Stunning New England Scenery
Article
Close to Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park, Terramor Outdoor Resort is the ultimate escape in nature.
5 Tips for Stress-free Camping With Kids, According to Experts
Video
Connect with nature and each other on a fun family camping trip.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com