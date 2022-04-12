Erika Owen

Erika Owen is a writer, editor, audience development expert, and author of a number of books. She loves discovering quirky corners of the world — especially in Iceland, or the larger Scandinavia region — and sharing them with her audience. She's penned more than 350 stories in her 10+ years as a writer, with bylines appearing in Travel + Leisure, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Bon Appetit, and more. Outside of writing and traveling, she's an enthusiastic doodler and will try any art or craft once.

* 10+ years of writing and editing experience
* 3 published books: "The Art of Flaneuring: How to Wander with Intention and Discover a Better Life," "Lawbreaking Ladies: 50 Tales of Daring, Defiant, and Dangerous Women from History," and "Fodor's Essential Iceland"
The 5 Best Places to Grab a Drink in Iceland, According to an Insider
Article
From local beers to innovative cocktails, there’s a lot waiting for you in the Land of Fire and Ice.
How a Travel Editor Decorates Their Home In Brooklyn
Gallery
If there's one word that fits Brooklyn, it's cool. That's not saying that it is, in fact, a cool place all of the time, but spend a few minutes watching "Girls" or any movie located in this New York City borough, and you'll see that there's no one style that covers all Brooklyn homes. But even more than cool, Brooklyn is a melting pot for a lot of different things: people, culture, street art, restaurants—oh, and quirky home goods. If you've ever wanted to channel a little bit of Brooklyn style into your own home décor, there are a few guidelines: Don't be afraid of an out-there piece of art, reclaimed wood is always a good thing, and embrace solid furniture colors. And the many makers who live in Brooklyn's neighborhoods are a huge part of its vibrant culture, so try to interject some handmade pieces into your home for a genuine straight-from-Brooklyn vibe. Don't worry about matching patterns or themes throughout your Brooklyn-like home. Choose décor that speaks to you, and it'll all come together. Brooklyn-themed décor is friendly to all budgets—any local will be able to tell you that some of their favorite pieces came from a stoop sale or a kismet grab from the side of the street. Whether you're just looking for a new piece of art for that blank wall space or a full living room redo, there are plenty of things out there just waiting to give your space a dose of Brooklyn style. You don't have to travel to the borough to know what kinds of items you'd find frequenting a Williamsburg loft or a cozy studio in Brooklyn Heights—just turn on the TV. This is the one time you can use Netflix as an actual resource (we suggest "Broad City" or "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"). Ahead, take a dive into our Brooklyn décor picks to get your design plans rolling.
30 Inspiring Travel Quotes That Make Perfect Instagram Captions
Video
These inspirational travel quotes will make you want to book your next trip as soon as possible.
The Best Views of NYC Are From the Rooftop of This Private Island — and It’s for Sale
Article
They both could be yours for the price of $13 million.
Enjoy a Picnic in a Bat Cave With This Tour in New Mexico
Article
A picnic in a bat cave? Don’t mind if we do.
You Can Go Dogsledding, Sleep in an Arctic Treehouse, and See the Northern Lights From a Hot Tub in Swedish Lapland (Video)
Video
Don’t let the freezing winter temperatures give you cold feet.
This hack makes child-proof bottles super easy to open
Article
The Difference Between Direct and Nonstop Flights (Video)
Video
15 Photos of Alaska That Will Have You Planning Your Next Trip
Gallery
Watch Clouds Completely Take Over the Grand Canyon
Article
Which of these traveling dogs is better? You tell us.
Article
We know, this is an impossible task.
The science behind why you want to click this link
Article
It all comes down to the color blue.
5 ways to beat seasickness on your next cruise
Article
This Is How Much an Airplane Wing Can Bend Before It Breaks
Article
Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Travel Essential Is Surprisingly Affordable
Article
Of course Iceland is having a music festival at the foot of a waterfall
Article
Don't go chasing waterfalls — unless it's the Skógafoss waterfall in Iceland.
Your chance to see Queen Elizabeth ‘dressed down’ is coming up
Article
Stargaze From Eight Swiss Mountains Without Leaving Your Seat
Article
The Most Colorful Places on Earth
Gallery
You can find color wherever you go, but there are some places that leave more vivid memories than others. If you’re looking to douse yourself in the vibrancy of the world’s kaleidoscope, we’ve got some suggestions for you. From an unexpected pink lake in the Dominican Republic to Iceland’s icy-blue Crystal Caves to India’s Holi festival, there are places all around the globe waiting to be explored.
There’s a Meteor Shower Happening Tonight and You Don’t Want to Miss It
Article
This Little Stuffed Dog Was Left at an Airport. Help Us Find Its Child.
Article
This Asteroid Is Such a Great Rock It’s Named After Dwayne Johnson
Article
An asteroid, a Chevy, and Dwayne Johnson walk into a bar...
You Can Now Fly From London to Singapore for $179
Article
I Tried Crystal Bed Therapy and This Is What Happened
Article
There’s an Underwater Waterfall on an Island in the Middle of the Ocean
Article
Well, kind of.
