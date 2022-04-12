Erika Owen

Erika Owen is a writer, editor, audience development expert, and author of a number of books. She loves discovering quirky corners of the world — especially in Iceland, or the larger Scandinavia region — and sharing them with her audience. She's penned more than 350 stories in her 10+ years as a writer, with bylines appearing in Travel + Leisure, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Bon Appetit, and more. Outside of writing and traveling, she's an enthusiastic doodler and will try any art or craft once.



* 10+ years of writing and editing experience

* 3 published books: "The Art of Flaneuring: How to Wander with Intention and Discover a Better Life," "Lawbreaking Ladies: 50 Tales of Daring, Defiant, and Dangerous Women from History," and "Fodor's Essential Iceland"