Erik Torkells

Erik Torkells was the editor-in-chief of Budget Travel magazine for five years. Before that, he was an editor at Fortune and Travel + Leisure. Erik got his start as an assistant editor at Town & Country, where he worked for nearly four years before joining T+L as an associate editor (later promoted to a senior editor). While helming the 30-member team at Arthur Frommer's Budget Travel magazine and BudgetTravel.com, Erik created new ventures, including three books: "The Smart Traveler's Passport," "Secret Hotels," and "A Stingray Bit My Nipple!" Erik has also worked as an editor at Tripadvisor, a blogger at TravelPost, and a freelance content strategist. Most recently, he conceived, developed, and ran Tribeca Citizen, a website devoted to the New York City neighborhood of Tribeca. He is currently the founder and editor of Siteline Santa Barbara, a website about Santa Barbara, California, where he currently lives.



* 30+ years of experience as a travel writer and editor

* Has appeared on CNN, USA Today, The New York Times, the Today show, The Early Show, NPR, CNBC, and Fox News

* Former contributor to Orbitz

* Developed the content strategy for Brand USA's website DiscoverAmerica.com

* Received a bachelor's degree in English from Duke University