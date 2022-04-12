Erica Firpo

Erica Firpo is a Rome-based travel and lifestyle journalist, author, and podcast host. Growing up both Italian and American, as well as living in Italy for two decades, Erica is fully immersed in contemporary Italy. Erica aims to break past the stereotypes by sharing stories about Italian art, design, culture, gastronomy, and daily life in print, online, and on her podcast Ciao Bella.



Erica holds a bachelor's degree in the history of art, and a master's degree in painting, and has worked as an art curator and reviewer. She has authored and contributed to more than 18 books on Italy travel. She also contributes to The Washington Post, BBC Travel, Condé Nast Traveller, Condé Nast Traveler, Forbes, Four Seasons Magazine, Huffington Post, Prior, The Guardian, The Telegraph, Traditional Building, Wallpaper, Wine Enthusiast, Wired Italia, and more.



* 15+ years of journalism experience

* 3+ years as a travel writing teacher at the University of Tuscia

* 2+ years as social media specialist (Rome) with BBC Travel

* Bilingual (English and Italian)

* Guest expert on Travel Channel's Metropolis

* Two-time fellowship at Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice

* Author of "Little Black Book Rome" and "Little Black Book Copenhagen"

* Co-Author of "Lonely Planet Italy"

* Contributing author to 10+ Fodor's titles

* Host of Massimo Bottura's Dare to Dream series in 2020

* Guest speaker for the city of Alba's UNESCO candidacy in 2015

* Editor and director of content for ISSIMO from 2020 to 2022

* Recognized by La Repubblica as one of Italy's top 10 digital influencers