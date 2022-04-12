Eric Rosen

Based in Los Angeles, Eric Rosen has been a journalist for more than 15 years. His main interests include travel, food, wine, wellness, and loyalty programs. He is a regular contributor to several major national publications including Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Afar, Bloomberg, National Geographic, Forbes, The Points Guy, and Robb Report.



Most recently, he co-founded a podcast called Conscious Traveler that is dedicated to telling stories of conservation, culture, community, and sustainability based on his travels and interviews with some of the incredible people he has met over the years.