Eric Rosen

Based in Los Angeles, Eric Rosen has been a journalist for more than 15 years. His main interests include travel, food, wine, wellness, and loyalty programs. He is a regular contributor to several major national publications including Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Afar, Bloomberg, National Geographic, Forbes, The Points Guy, and Robb Report.

Most recently, he co-founded a podcast called Conscious Traveler that is dedicated to telling stories of conservation, culture, community, and sustainability based on his travels and interviews with some of the incredible people he has met over the years.
The Best Airport Lounges in the World — and How to Get In
Video
From Paris to Sydney, these amazing airport lounges offer gourmet restaurants, relaxing spas, and more.
Advertisement
11 of the Best Hotel Loyalty Programs — and How to Maximize Their Benefits
Video
These are 11 of the best hotel loyalty programs, plus how to earn and redeem points, enjoy elite status, and maximize their benefits.
What to Know Before Flying JetBlue, According to Passenger Reviews
Video
Here's everything you need to know before you book your flight, according to JetBlue reviews.
How the Airline Industry Is Improving This Year — and What That Means for Your Next Flight
Article
Airlines just endured the worst year on record. Now they’re turning to the future with new jets, new routes, and new competition.
A Vacation Rental Scam Cost This Traveler $20K — Here's the Red Flag She Missed
Video
Fraudsters are getting more and more sophisticated, tricking even the savviest of travelers out of their cash. T+L reports on the latest ways to safeguard your trip.
What to Know Before Flying Delta Air Lines, According to Passenger Reviews
Video
Here's everything you need to know before you fly, according to Delta Air Lines reviews.
What to Know Before Flying United Airlines, According to Passenger Reviews
Video
Everything you need to know before you book your flight, according to United Airlines reviews.
Advertisement
Here's What Summer Travel Might Actually Look Like, According to Experts
Article
Here's what to expect from summer travel in 2021.
I Took the First Flight on Avelo, America's Newest Airline — Here's What It Was Like
Article
With airfares starting at just $19, Avelo Airlines might disrupt the leisure travel market in the U.S.
What to Know Before Flying United Airlines, According to Passenger Reviews
Video
Everything you need to know before you book your flight, according to United Airlines reviews.
Here's What Summer Travel Might Actually Look Like, According to Experts
Article
Here's what to expect from summer travel in 2021.
I Took the First Flight on Avelo, America's Newest Airline — Here's What It Was Like
Article
With airfares starting at just $19, Avelo Airlines might disrupt the leisure travel market in the U.S.
13 Mistakes Travelers Make in Los Angeles — and How to Avoid Them
Video
From getting stuck in traffic jams to settling for overcrowded beaches, here are things no traveler to L.A. should do.
12 Mistakes to Avoid When Redeeming Airline Miles, According to an Expert
Video
Here's what not to do when redeeming airline miles for flights.
Advertisement
15 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Redeeming Hotel Points
Article
Here's what not to do when redeeming hotel points, according to an expert.
The 10 Longest Flights in the World
Video
From New York to Singapore, and Auckland to Doha, these are the longest flight routes in the world this year.
The Best of Southern France, According to a Local Winemaker
Article
The ultimate South of France vacation for wine lovers, foodies, and adventurers.
Now's the Time to Rethink Your Travel Rewards Card — Here Are the Ones That Still Make Sense
Article
The new year presents a prime opportunity for travelers to reassess how they earn — and spend — all those points and miles.
25 Things You Should Do Before Boarding a Plane, According to a Frequent Flier
Article
Air travel can be stressful, so we've rounded up 25 things you should do before your next flight so you can relax.
Airlines Are Luring Travelers Back With Cheap Fares and Empty Seats — but Is It Worth It?
Article
Bargain airfares and plenty of empty seats are coaxing travelers back to the skies — but some turbulence is to be expected along the way.
13 Incredible Hiking Trails in California
Article
One of the best things about living in (or visiting) California is just how many spectacular hikes you can discover, all without venturing too far from a city.
Advertisement
7 Best Hikes in Los Angeles for Incredible Views of Waterfalls, Canyons, Mountains, and More
Article
You don’t have to go far to experience the best of nature right in the heart of Los Angeles.
Coronavirus by the Numbers: How Air Travel Has Really Been Affected (Video)
Video
It can be difficult to grasp what this all means for the travel industry. Here are some raw numbers to give us some perspective.
American and Southwest Join Delta and United in Extending Elite Status and Frequent-flier Perks Due to Coronavirus
Video
Here's what frequent fliers need to know.
Why Diving With Whale Sharks Was One of the Most Rewarding Travel Days of My Life
Article
Whale sharks are some of the largest and most mysterious creatures on earth — and Cenderawasih Bay is one of the rare places you can enjoy a guaranteed swim with them in relative seclusion.
Hilton Is Extending Point, Reward Night, and Elite Status Expiration As Coronavirus Halts Travel (Video)
Video
Hilton Honors made a sweeping announcement that should set its most devoted customers’ minds at ease.
The Coolest Hotel in Copenhagen Has Just One Room in a Former Coal Crane
Article
How to Get the Most Out of the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan
Article
Flying with Alaska Airlines? Here's our complete guide to getting the most out of the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan.
Load More
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com