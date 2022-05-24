Emma Sloley

A private cenote and food by one of Mexico’s best chefs are among the highlights at this Yucatán hotel.
Decisions, decisions: after a day sunning on a sparsely populated white-sand beach, does one opt for a rejuvenating chaya herb salt scrub, sundowner tequila tasting, or quiet sail around a lagoon on a traditional lancha fishing boat, watching egrets flutter into the mangroves to roost? If you’re staying at the Rosewood Mayakoba, Mexico’s best beach resort, the answer is yes—to all of it. Related: Best Affordable All-Inclusive Resorts Spoilt for choice is one way to describe the winners of our 18th-annual World’s Best Awards survey. Voraciously vetted is another. Given that our sunny, southern neighbor is America’s favorite tourist destination (according to the U.S. National Tourism Office), we knew Travel + Leisure readers would have a lot to say on everything from rooms to restaurants to romantic possibilities. Related: America's Best Beach Hotels Location is a huge factor—not one of the properties on our list offers anything less than jaw-dropping scenery—as was next-level amenities and intuitive, warm service, something the butlers at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort (No. 3) provide in spades. Mexico’s famous cuisine, acknowledged by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, also proved a big lure for travelers. Knockout all-inclusive resorts like the Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit (No. 10) demonstrate just how far that much-maligned category has come, with restaurants celebrating cuisine both modern (veal osso bucco with mole) and classic (just-caught octopus ceviche). Esperanza resort (No. 4) in Los Cabos just plain celebrates, with a weekly music and fireworks show. Related: The Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Cancun From Riviera Maya’s swaying palms and crystal-clear Caribbean waters to the dramatic desert climes of Baja, Mexico’s best beach resorts are calling. Time to answer.
Zooming around with jet packs and living in rocket-shaped buildings seemed our destiny during the space age-obsessed 1950s and '60s. With civilian space travel now nearly a reality, how do today's starry-eyed architects see the future? Well, it turns out a survey of morphing city skylines reveals abstract structures inspired by nature or cultural symbols and engineered to reach higher, glow brighter, curve, and swoop. These futuristic buildings are not only visually arresting, they offer novel solutions to the challenges that lie ahead, such as harvesting water from clouds (as Dubai's vertigo-inducing, 2,716.5-feet-high Burj Khalifa does), creating high-rise rooftop forests, and offering perks like charging stations for electric cars. Martha Thorne, executive director of the Pritzker Prize, architecture's most prestigious award, believes that the best buildings balance innovation and beauty with time-tested architectural principles. "First, it needs to be well constructed and function well, but it must also delight," she says. "The delight aspect is the most difficult to pin down, but perhaps the most important." Consider New Mexico's Spaceport America, a surreal Foster + Partners construction that will soon be the take-off point for Virgin Galactic's civilian space odysseys. Or Zaha Hadid's Galaxy Soho Building, a series of white domed structures connected by skybridges that feels refreshingly fluid amid the imposing architecture that dominates Beijing. Other buildings that caught our eye are literally futuristic, with launch dates still a year (or a few) away. Yet projects like Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island Cultural District are already generating buzz. And that’s part of the point, as cities jockey for influence in the 21st century and strive to appeal to both locals and visitors. While these buildings instantly crave icon status, Thorne maintains a dose of skepticism. "Many of the advances in architecture come slowly," she says. "Architects who see themselves as marathoners rather than sprinters will create the most forward-thinking and timeless buildings. The qualities of serving the inhabitants and society well, both today and in an unknown future, are worthwhile goals." These cool buildings give us a glimpse of what our future holds—for the moment, at least. If only someone could get to work on those jet packs.
A dish of pasta shells loaded with creamy, bubbly, perfectly browned cheese. A sprinkling of spices. And all of it rich and gooey. That’s the mac ’n cheese at Slows Bar B Q, a neighborhood joint in Detroit where the star side dish has earned the nickname of “crack-n-cheese” thanks to its highly addictive deliciousness. There are certain feel-good foods we universally reach for when we need to be comforted. A fragrant bowl of chicken soup. A dose of silky mashed potato. A 10-napkin serving of unctuous barbecue. Restaurant trends may come and go, but comfort foods are forever. Fortunately, America is awash with restaurants where the traditional never went out of style. “As everything around us changes faster than ever, there’s a comfort in things that stay pretty much the same,” muses Salma Abdelnour, a New York–based food and travel writer who blogs about her food adventures at salmaland.com. “There’s a reason why comfort food is comforting…we know what it’s going to taste like, and we know how we’re going to feel when we eat it. That kind of predictability is priceless.” In this era of food anxiety, it’s no wonder we sometimes feel the need to throw the book away and tuck into foods that remind us of simpler times. “[Comfort foods] soothe the psyche by reminding us of comforting childhood memories,” says Peggy Trowbridge Filippone, a food columnist who writes about home cooking for About.com. “For most of us, these foods are far from gourmet, and generally epitomize home cooking.” Of course, the foods we tend to most associate with comfort aren’t likely to win any accolades from nutritionists and dietitians. In fact, unapologetic carb-loading is probably the single most satisfying element in a good comfort food dish. When Filippone asked her readers for their favorites, they sung the praises of such fat- and calorie-laden stars as meatloaf, mashed potatoes, and fried chicken. (Strangely, salads didn’t make the cut.) While on the hunt for America’s best comfort foods, we stuck to tried-and-true dishes that tend to evoke a sense of place. We found a bigger-than-Texas chicken-fried steak in Houston, biscuits and gravy worth lining up for in Nashville, and a chicken soup recipe handed down through generations in Philadelphia, along with a host of other feel-good staples. The common denominator: all of them are unpretentious, homemade, and in most instances, the kind of dishes that would cause a riot were the restaurants to take them off the menu. About the only things you won’t find on our list are any radical surprises. And isn’t that kind of comforting? —Emma Sloley
Veteran helicopter pilot Chip Kalvin refuses to retire. After clocking 10,000 hours above Alaska’s glaciers and ice fields, he’s still hooked on the thrill of helicopter flying. And he’s not alone. “People often come back from one of my flights and say, ‘That was the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen or done in my life.’” That’s hardly surprising. Helicopter rides reward the traveler with an incredible aerial perspective, thanks to their ability to fly lower than planes and hover over points of interest. And you don’t need to travel far from home—or shell out a small fortune—for this experience. Helicopter sightseeing excursions can be surprisingly reasonable, considering their bucket-list nature and the bragging rights that come with them. Take thundering Victoria Falls, for instance, which stretches 5,600 feet between the Zambia and Zimbabwe borders. It’s a site that’s literally too big to appreciate at ground level. So rather than trekking around this awe-inspiring natural phenomenon, New York photographer’s agent Emily McNeil booked her first helicopter ride. “I had no idea the scale of the falls until we flew over,” she says. “Seeing how the Zambezi River winds through the landscape, nourishing the land and then falling over the rocks…. I may not have taken a breath again until we touched down.” It’s not only natural sights that have the ability to take your breath away when seen from a chopper. In Hong Kong, a chaotic metropolis of skyscrapers and jet-setters, you can indulge the impulse to rise above it all by taking a helicopter ride on the Peninsula Hotel’s whirlybird. You’ll soar over the world’s tallest hotel (the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong) and the lavish homes studding Victoria Peak, as ships ply the harbor far below. This 15-minute joyride may well be the most thrilling part of your entire vacation and the story you can’t stop sharing. And to take advantage of this opportunity, you don’t even have to be a guest of the hotel. The common denominator? Once you’ve taken one of these amazing helicopter rides, you won’t see the earth in the same way.
From far-flung hideaways to see-and-be-seen hot spots, these six beaches are the best Australia has to offer.
Of all the storied holiday-season traditions, the New Year’s resolution has long been a laughingstock, ranking somewhere between the office Secret Santa and the barking-dogs version of “Jingle Bells.” Related: Best Places to Spend New Year's If you’ve been down that resolution path (and who hasn’t?), you know the drill. You begin with an earnest proclamation of intent while standing by the chip bowl at a New Year’s Eve party—“I’ll lose 20 pounds! I’ll run a marathon! I’ll never order fried cheese again!” But once you get back to your usual life’s routine, those ambitions fizzle like day-old champagne. No surprise: a University of Washington study found that almost half of us have ditched our resolutions before March. To keep a resolution from becoming more than a joke, some say you need to start with a plan of action—and what better plan of action than to plan a trip? When you take your resolution on a vacation, you can immerse yourself in your new mind-set, whether your goal is to eat better, quit smoking, or overcome a fear. Related: America's Best Cities for New Year's Eve One place to go: Tucson’s miracle-making spa, Miraval. Travelers come looking to lose weight, of course, but perhaps also to deal with an emotional issue or just to slow down life’s pace. If nothing else, the memories of a great trip will periodically remind you that there’s more to life than fried cheese. —Katrina Brown Hunt