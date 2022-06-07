Emily Spivack

Emily Spivack is a Brooklyn-based artist, writer, and editor whose work explores contemporary culture, clothing, everyday objects, and history. She is the creator of the Netflix show "Worn Stories," based on her New York Times best-selling book and blog of the same name. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post, among other publications. Emily got her start finding and writing stories about clothing from eBay posts between 2007 and 2014 for her website and project, Sentimental Value, which she exhibited in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Portland. She later created Threaded, the Smithsonian's only blog about the history of clothing. Emily has since exhibited her work, lectured, and presented at several museums around the world.



* Author of the New York Times best-seller "Worn Stories" (2014) and the follow-up "Worn in New York" (2017)

* Artist-in-residence at The Museum of Modern Art, where she created "An archive of everything worn to MoMA from November 1, 2017, to January 28, 2018" (now a permanent part of MoMA's Archives)

* Created an off-site installation for the Honolulu Museum of Art in 2017 that was titled, "Medium White Tee," and paid tribute to President Obama's fantasy of a simpler life spent running a stand that sells only medium-sized white T-shirts

* Guest lecturer and presenter at The Museum of Modern Art, the New Museum, the Institute of Contemporary Art Philadelphia, New York University, Brown University, Bard College, and the Fashion Institute of Technology