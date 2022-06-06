Emily Manthei

Emily Manthei is a freelance journalist who covers travel, culture, business and real estate. In addition to Travel + Leisure, her work has appeared in Huffington Post, The Daily Beast, Deutsche Welle and Los Angeles Downtown News, among others. Prior to becoming a freelance writer, Emily spent 14 years as a screenwriter and filmmaker in Los Angeles. Her more than 20 short films made in the United States, Central America, Eastern Europe, and South Asia have appeared in festivals across the world, and several of her scripts have been turned into short films, including "Voice Over," which won audience awards at festivals in Germany and Italy in 2019. She is currently based in Berlin and Los Angeles.



* 8+ years of experience as a freelance travel and culture writer

* Received a master's degree in theology from the University of Edinburgh

* Finalist in Bluecat, Oaxaca and Beverly Hills screenplay competitions