Emily Cappiello

Emily Cappiello is an experienced travel, food, and beverage writer, often writing about the intersection of delicious bites, sips, and travel adventures. With bylines in Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Departures, Vinepair, Martha Stewart Living, and more, Emily truly feels like she gets to do the best job in the world. The love of her life is her husky, Dakota.



* Received a master's degree in English literature from Hofstra University

* Received a bachelor's degree in American literature from Stony Brook University