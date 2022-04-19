Emily Cappiello

Climate hopping is the new island hopping.
Linda Cooper of "Travel Time With Linda" shares her best experiences and travel tips.
For luxury accommodations and views you won't get anywhere else, these floating hotels bring new meaning to the word "waterbed." We dare you to book a stay at one and try not to relax.
You may be sad to see summer go, but the crisp, cool fall air brings with it lots of fun. There are hayrides, apple picking, the wine harvest ... There is so much about the season to fall for it's hard to imagine there's anyone who can't find something to enjoy. So celebrate the changing of the seasons the best way: with a fall festival. Here are some of the festivals that put the changing seasons center stage in every state.
Each year, the 4th of July brings Americans together to eat hot dogs, drink beer, and celebrate the founding of the United States. But no Independence Day celebration is complete without a show of colorful explosions. From sea to shining sea, there are some pretty amazing places to take in an all-American light show over the long July 4 weekend. We've compiled the best places to see fireworks regardless of what part of America the Beautiful you find yourself in this Independence Day.