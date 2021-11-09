Emily Belfiore

There are many gifts to be found in the Great Outdoors— once-in-a-lifetime vistas
, solace, inspiration, endless adventure—but a comfortable place to sit is generally not one of them. In times of need, a log or stump will suffice, but nothing can cradle you above the pine needle–laden ground quite like a good camping chair. Once you’ve found the perfect folding chair for you, it will become your closest confidant in comfort. You’ll be tempted to bring your fireside friend to barbecues, music festivals
, sporting events, and even your back porch on a particularly perfect summer evening. There are tons of cheaper options out there that technically meet the requirements to be a folding chair—they have a collapsible frame, a seat, and maybe a back—but they really don’t have much else going for them. Consider that when it comes to camping gear
, a chair isn’t as much a necessity as say, a tent
. If you’re going to tote one along with you, it better be comfortable enough to be worth the weight—although, we did find some that are less than 2 pounds! At the baseline, these 13 folding chairs are easy-to-use, sturdy, varying degrees of portable, and above all, actually
nice to sit in. But what makes them the best? Some other not-so-standard features like reclining, rocking, cooling your beverages, and heating to 145 degrees Fahrenheit in less than 20 seconds. These are the best camping chairs to shop: Best for Storing All Your Stuff: Picnic Time Portable Folding Sports Chair
Best for a Hiking Break: Big Agnes Helinox Chair One
Best for Stargazing: Freeport Park Chu Reclining Zero Gravity Chair
Best for Keeping Drinks Cool: Coleman Cooler Quad Chair
Best for Getting Cozy: Kelty Low Loveseat
Best for Lots of Room: Alps Mountaineering King Kong Camping Chair
Best for Mini Campers: Ciao! Baby Portable High Chair
Best for Backpacking: L.L Bean Packlite Chair
Best for Car Camping: Core Equipment Folding Camping Chair
Best for Chilly Autumn Nights: Chaheati Heated Chair
Best for Rocking on Any Kind of Ground: GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Chair
Best for Hot Summer Days: Kelsyus Backpack Camping Chair With Canopy
Best Simple Seat: Blue Ridge Folding Camping Stool