Ellie Nan Storck

The end-of-winter slump is definitely here, and it’s safe to assume that everyone’s minds are wandering toward warmer weather — and how to enjoy it while still having a job. And while many summer jobs are geared toward the college crowd, there’s no reason you can’t drop everything and take a break from the doldrums of office life for a sun-filled adventure — maybe even a paid one — no matter what your age. From taking advantage of any special skills you may have (swimming, hiking, scuba diving, etc.) to trying something new like working on a farm for an extended period of time in a different country, we’ve brainstormed a few ideas that might inspire you to trade in your laptop for a suitcase.