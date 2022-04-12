Ellie Nan Storck

Ellie Nan Storck has been a travel writer and editor at the world's leading travel publications since she cut her teeth in the industry in 2015 at Travel + Leisure. She currently serves as the lead travel editor for Dotdash Meredith's Performance Marketing team, where she assigns and edits articles for brands like TripSavvy and Brides. Ellie Nan has traveled all over the world and stayed in roughly 100 hotels—experience that has informed the dozens of travel articles, hotel reviews, and destination guides she has written and assigned.

* Former digital editorial assistant at Travel + Leisure
* Former associate digital editor at Departures
* Former hotel editor at TripSavvy
* Received a master's degree in creative writing from Dartmouth College
What Travel Looked Like Through the Decades
Article
Advertisement
Barcelona Travel Guide
Article
Atlanta Travel Guide
Article
The Best Toiletry Bags, According to Travel Editors
Gallery
We’ve likely all been there: the dreaded moment when you realize your face wash, shampoo, favorite serum, nail polish, etc. has fully exploded in your suitcase, leaving permanent damage on clothing and valuables. It’s the absolute worst. We’re here to tell you: there is a solution to this terrible problem. While it may be small in stature, the humble toiletry bag is perhaps one of the most essential pieces of gear a traveler needs. For many, toiletries are arguably some of our most valuable (maybe even most expensive) and oft-used possessions, so it makes perfect sense that they need a safe home — wherein they won’t explode — while we’re off adventuring ‘round the world. Related: This Toiletry Hack Has Saved Me Countless Hours of Packing Time Whether you’re in search of a bag that has more pockets than you can count, a slim and sleek little number, or a clear makeup bag the TSA will like as much as you will, we’ve got you and your grooming routine completely covered.
35 Fall Instagram Captions for Leaf Peeping, Apple Picking, and More
Video
Your guide to good fall ‘gramming.
The Best Hand Creams for Dry Skin
Gallery
It's become necessary to wash your hands more frequently than ever, and between that and hand sanitizer use between washes, your skin might be feeling particularly dry lately. So to make things a little easier on all those who suffer from cracked, chapped, hard-working dry hands, we’ve compiled some of the absolute best, intensely hydrating hand creams to use when you're at home, as well as once you're traveling again. Related: This Toiletry Hack Has Saved Me Countless Hours of Packing Time Here, you’ll find something for every need, from anti-aging cream to the best drugstore option (we know there are too many!); hand creams created with safe ingredients to target eczema-prone skin, or lotions that smell so delicious you’ll near ditch your perfume.
The Lip Balms You Should Never Travel Without
Gallery
If there is one thing that can near ruin a perfectly good vacation for me, it’s chapped lips. Maybe it’s a hot, dry summer and I’m on a road trip, or it’s the depths of a blustery winter and I’m hopping on and off flights wherein we all know how easy it is to get dehydrated and deplane with dry skin. Related: 7 Sheet Masks That Will Save Your Skin While Traveling Enter: the best lip balms for travel. These balms serve to moisturize, repair, and protect — but some of them go way above and beyond. From all-natural lip balms that rely on wholesome ingredients to tinted lip balm that addresses chapped lips while glamming things up along the way, we’ve rounded up 11 of your new favorite lip-savers.
Advertisement
7 Best Sheet Masks to Nourish Your Skin While Working From Home
Gallery
Treat your skin to a mini facial while working from home with these 7 best sheet masks.
The Best Facial Oils to Pack for Impossibly Glowy Post-plane Skin
Gallery
We spend a lot of time planning travel — booking the right airfare and accommodations, packing, learning about our destination, maybe studying a new language. But one thing that often slips through the cracks? Skincare. And speaking of cracks, if there’s one thing I’ve learned from taking a handful of long winter plane rides, it's that your face doesn’t always fare well in the air. It’s often left dry or itchy after being in the dehydrating climate of an airplane. Enter skin oils, which have been a lifesaver for my skin the past couple winters. I know what you’re thinking. Why would anyone put oil back on their skin? Isn’t that what many people try to avoid? As someone who is prone to having oily skin, I was skeptical at first. But after spending several months testing out dozens of oil-based moisturizers, cleansers, and a few serums, not only have I mostly abandoned cream-based moisturizers (that was a difficult goodbye), I feel like I’ve totally revamped my skincare routine, both on and off the plane. From sunny Santa Barbara in November to windy, wet Scotland in January, I found that these products really did improve my skin’s appearance and quality. I spoke with Jean Godfrey-June, executive beauty editor at Goop — Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness empire — about her own recommendations, and the benefit of opting for a skin oil, like Goop’s own Enriching Face Oil (which I tried out myself during a four-day jaunt to northern Norway, and it was a life-saver for my wind-burned, dry skin). “I work at Goop, so of course I bring two (not one) oils when I travel,” said Godfrey-June. “Vintner’s Daughter is the ultimate treatment oil; as in, I come back from the trip looking better than when I left. And the Goop oil is the ultimate moisturizing oil; as in, I slather it on several times during any plane ride, and if where I’m traveling is at all dry, I wait five minutes after using the Vintner’s and add a layer of the Goop for hydration.” And when it comes to jet lag, the Goop oil has you covered, thanks to a little trick up the editor’s sleeve. “The Goop is also brilliant for the jet lag slump, where you look in the mirror and think, ‘I need makeup, now.’ Instead, smooth the oil between your palms and blot onto your face, over makeup. Wait about three seconds, and you’ll look much better, without any extra makeup, which, on a jet-lagged person, can be super-grim.” If you’re looking for something that can act as both a facial cleanser as well as a hydrator, Godfrey-June has a recommendation for that, too. “For the travel minimalist, the Rose Glow oil from Living Libations is both a cleanser and a moisturizer, it smells incredible, and treats both dry and breakout-prone skin.” Below, I’ve selected my favorites (and a few recommendations) that have shown me the best results. Most of these oils and serums come in travel-friendly sizes, so they’re easy to slip into your carry-on and apply once or twice during your flight. My overall advice: When you can, choose natural products — while not all of the below items are organic or all-natural, the majority of them are. Our skin is extremely absorbent, and (as is the case with any type of product) it’s important to know what you’re about to put in your body. And one note about serums: While they are definitely reparative (wait until you try the Estée Lauder Night Repair) they are not meant to be a substitute for moisturizer, so always follow with an oil. I also recommend priming your face with a toner or leave-on cleanser, like Thank You Farmer's Back to Iceland Cleansing Water. Another simple and great toner is the classic Thayers Witch Hazel. Pack a couple of these products below, and bring them with you wherever you go. They will likely leave your face hydrated and glowing as you step off the plane. Keep in mind where you are traveling to and from — colder climates warrant a few extra applications.
The Lip Balms You Should Never Travel Without
Gallery
If there is one thing that can near ruin a perfectly good vacation for me, it’s chapped lips. Maybe it’s a hot, dry summer and I’m on a road trip, or it’s the depths of a blustery winter and I’m hopping on and off flights wherein we all know how easy it is to get dehydrated and deplane with dry skin. Related: 7 Sheet Masks That Will Save Your Skin While Traveling Enter: the best lip balms for travel. These balms serve to moisturize, repair, and protect — but some of them go way above and beyond. From all-natural lip balms that rely on wholesome ingredients to tinted lip balm that addresses chapped lips while glamming things up along the way, we’ve rounded up 11 of your new favorite lip-savers.
7 Best Sheet Masks to Nourish Your Skin While Working From Home
Gallery
Treat your skin to a mini facial while working from home with these 7 best sheet masks.
The Best Facial Oils to Pack for Impossibly Glowy Post-plane Skin
Gallery
We spend a lot of time planning travel — booking the right airfare and accommodations, packing, learning about our destination, maybe studying a new language. But one thing that often slips through the cracks? Skincare. And speaking of cracks, if there’s one thing I’ve learned from taking a handful of long winter plane rides, it's that your face doesn’t always fare well in the air. It’s often left dry or itchy after being in the dehydrating climate of an airplane. Enter skin oils, which have been a lifesaver for my skin the past couple winters. I know what you’re thinking. Why would anyone put oil back on their skin? Isn’t that what many people try to avoid? As someone who is prone to having oily skin, I was skeptical at first. But after spending several months testing out dozens of oil-based moisturizers, cleansers, and a few serums, not only have I mostly abandoned cream-based moisturizers (that was a difficult goodbye), I feel like I’ve totally revamped my skincare routine, both on and off the plane. From sunny Santa Barbara in November to windy, wet Scotland in January, I found that these products really did improve my skin’s appearance and quality. I spoke with Jean Godfrey-June, executive beauty editor at Goop — Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness empire — about her own recommendations, and the benefit of opting for a skin oil, like Goop’s own Enriching Face Oil (which I tried out myself during a four-day jaunt to northern Norway, and it was a life-saver for my wind-burned, dry skin). “I work at Goop, so of course I bring two (not one) oils when I travel,” said Godfrey-June. “Vintner’s Daughter is the ultimate treatment oil; as in, I come back from the trip looking better than when I left. And the Goop oil is the ultimate moisturizing oil; as in, I slather it on several times during any plane ride, and if where I’m traveling is at all dry, I wait five minutes after using the Vintner’s and add a layer of the Goop for hydration.” And when it comes to jet lag, the Goop oil has you covered, thanks to a little trick up the editor’s sleeve. “The Goop is also brilliant for the jet lag slump, where you look in the mirror and think, ‘I need makeup, now.’ Instead, smooth the oil between your palms and blot onto your face, over makeup. Wait about three seconds, and you’ll look much better, without any extra makeup, which, on a jet-lagged person, can be super-grim.” If you’re looking for something that can act as both a facial cleanser as well as a hydrator, Godfrey-June has a recommendation for that, too. “For the travel minimalist, the Rose Glow oil from Living Libations is both a cleanser and a moisturizer, it smells incredible, and treats both dry and breakout-prone skin.” Below, I’ve selected my favorites (and a few recommendations) that have shown me the best results. Most of these oils and serums come in travel-friendly sizes, so they’re easy to slip into your carry-on and apply once or twice during your flight. My overall advice: When you can, choose natural products — while not all of the below items are organic or all-natural, the majority of them are. Our skin is extremely absorbent, and (as is the case with any type of product) it’s important to know what you’re about to put in your body. And one note about serums: While they are definitely reparative (wait until you try the Estée Lauder Night Repair) they are not meant to be a substitute for moisturizer, so always follow with an oil. I also recommend priming your face with a toner or leave-on cleanser, like Thank You Farmer's Back to Iceland Cleansing Water. Another simple and great toner is the classic Thayers Witch Hazel. Pack a couple of these products below, and bring them with you wherever you go. They will likely leave your face hydrated and glowing as you step off the plane. Keep in mind where you are traveling to and from — colder climates warrant a few extra applications.
This Small, $27 Device Helps Me Avoid Getting Sick While Traveling
Article
Say hello to restful, humidified sleep.
This Ridiculously Comfy Bra Is the Only One I'll Ever Fly in Again
Article
If you’re in the market for a bra so comfortable you won’t even remember you’re wearing a bra, keep reading.
Advertisement
Oprah’s Favorite Sneaker Is the Comfiest Travel Shoe
Article
Cute and Comfy Women’s Sneakers for Sprinting Through the Airport
Gallery
If we’ve learned anything about wardrobe trends in recent years, it’s that stylish and versatile sneakers are a staple in the closet of any discerning traveler. The best part about this trend is how easy it is to travel in total comfort without sacrificing a polished look. Let’s face it: Unless you’re Chrissy Teigen, traipsing through the airport in high heels and stiff boots can be an added stress (and discomfort) that no one has time for. Our answer to making a comfy outfit effortlessly cool? A really good pair of kicks that ties the outfit together and still gets you from the security line to Terminal B feeling trendy—and blister-free. We’ve seen tons of celebrities coming in and out of airports sporting sneakers paired with everything from a bomber jacket and baseball cap to mixed prints and big sunnies. These sneakers can be worn with jeans and a slouchy sweater, a simple sundress, high-fashion joggers—you name it, and it probably works. From simple, clean lines and soft colors to statement shoes with state-of-the-art support, this lineup of sneakers is guaranteed to get you through the gate and onto the airplane with all the ease and good taste you could hope for.
10 Leather Overnight Bags That Will Last You Forever
Gallery
Whether it’s smooth or textured, weathered or patent, leather adds a whole new dimension to your luggage game: unparalleled style and sophistication. And upgrading your overnight bag — a vital piece in every traveler’s luggage collection — to a classic leather piece will make that one- or two-night getaway even better. Whether you’re packing up and hitting the road for a quick weekend away or bringing an overnight bag as a piece of your luggage set for a longer journey, it’s key to have something to pack up just the necessities. There are bountiful styles of weekender bags out there, but this time, we’re focusing on material, and the best of the best, at that. This bag needs to be big enough for a couple outfits, toiletries, and a few other odds and ends, but small enough to take up minimal space in a car or overhead compartment. Plus, no one wants to end the weekend with sore shoulders, so compact and easily carried is the name of the game. Here are a range of leather overnight bags (real and faux), to score points in the style department without skimping on utility.
You Can Hang Out With Bald Eagles and Seals on This Canadian River Rafting Adventure
Article
Every year, hundreds of salmon-seeking bald eagles flock to the breathtaking Squamish River just an hour north of Vancouver, providing locals with some of the best bird watching on the continent.
Andrew Zimmern Shares How He Kills Time on Long Flights and More
Article
Welcome to our series, the T+L Carry-On, where we take a look inside the luggage of those who find themselves frequently traveling around the world—and gain a few expert tips along the way.
The One Ingredient Andrew Zimmern Won’t Travel Without
Article
Ditch the 9-to-5 for One of These Off-the-grid Summer Jobs
Gallery
The end-of-winter slump is definitely here, and it’s safe to assume that everyone’s minds are wandering toward warmer weather — and how to enjoy it while still having a job. And while many summer jobs are geared toward the college crowd, there’s no reason you can’t drop everything and take a break from the doldrums of office life for a sun-filled adventure — maybe even a paid one — no matter what your age. From taking advantage of any special skills you may have (swimming, hiking, scuba diving, etc.) to trying something new like working on a farm for an extended period of time in a different country, we’ve brainstormed a few ideas that might inspire you to trade in your laptop for a suitcase.
Advertisement
Jessica Alba’s Trick for Beating Jet Lag
Article
Secrets of the Great Pyramids of Giza
Article
Where to Find the Biggest Lake in the World
Article
Believe it or not, there is more than one answer.
VIDEO: Five Things to Do in Palm Springs
Video
Don't miss any of these things on a trip to Palm Springs.
How Long Can You Really Ignore Your Empty Gas Tank?
Article
Here’s how to avoid getting stranded in the middle of nowhere.
The Perfect Three-Day Weekend in Portland, Maine
Article
Travel + Leisure is exploring America one three-day weekend at a time. Here’s what to do on a short trip to the picturesque coastal New England town.
'Avatar' Director James Cameron on the Cinematic Beauty of New Zealand
Article
Load More
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com