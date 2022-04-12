Ellie Nan Storck

Advertisement
We’ve likely all been there: the dreaded moment when you realize your face wash, shampoo, favorite serum, nail polish, etc. has fully exploded in your suitcase, leaving permanent damage on clothing and valuables. It’s the absolute worst. We’re here to tell you: there is a solution to this terrible problem. While it may be small in stature, the humble toiletry bag is perhaps one of the most essential pieces of gear a traveler needs. For many, toiletries are arguably some of our most valuable (maybe even most expensive) and oft-used possessions, so it makes perfect sense that they need a safe home — wherein they won’t explode — while we’re off adventuring ‘round the world. Related: This Toiletry Hack Has Saved Me Countless Hours of Packing Time Whether you’re in search of a bag that has more pockets than you can count, a slim and sleek little number, or a clear makeup bag the TSA will like as much as you will, we’ve got you and your grooming routine completely covered.
Your guide to good fall ‘gramming.
It's become necessary to wash your hands more frequently than ever, and between that and hand sanitizer use between washes, your skin might be feeling particularly dry lately. So to make things a little easier on all those who suffer from cracked, chapped, hard-working dry hands, we’ve compiled some of the absolute best, intensely hydrating hand creams to use when you're at home, as well as once you're traveling again. Related: This Toiletry Hack Has Saved Me Countless Hours of Packing Time Here, you’ll find something for every need, from anti-aging cream to the best drugstore option (we know there are too many!); hand creams created with safe ingredients to target eczema-prone skin, or lotions that smell so delicious you’ll near ditch your perfume.
If there is one thing that can near ruin a perfectly good vacation for me, it’s chapped lips. Maybe it’s a hot, dry summer and I’m on a road trip, or it’s the depths of a blustery winter and I’m hopping on and off flights wherein we all know how easy it is to get dehydrated and deplane with dry skin. Related: 7 Sheet Masks That Will Save Your Skin While Traveling Enter: the best lip balms for travel. These balms serve to moisturize, repair, and protect — but some of them go way above and beyond. From all-natural lip balms that rely on wholesome ingredients to tinted lip balm that addresses chapped lips while glamming things up along the way, we’ve rounded up 11 of your new favorite lip-savers.
Advertisement
Treat your skin to a mini facial while working from home with these 7 best sheet masks.
We spend a lot of time planning travel — booking the right airfare and accommodations, packing, learning about our destination, maybe studying a new language. But one thing that often slips through the cracks? Skincare. And speaking of cracks, if there’s one thing I’ve learned from taking a handful of long winter plane rides, it's that your face doesn’t always fare well in the air. It’s often left dry or itchy after being in the dehydrating climate of an airplane. Enter skin oils, which have been a lifesaver for my skin the past couple winters. I know what you’re thinking. Why would anyone put oil back on their skin? Isn’t that what many people try to avoid? As someone who is prone to having oily skin, I was skeptical at first. But after spending several months testing out dozens of oil-based moisturizers, cleansers, and a few serums, not only have I mostly abandoned cream-based moisturizers (that was a difficult goodbye), I feel like I’ve totally revamped my skincare routine, both on and off the plane. From sunny Santa Barbara in November to windy, wet Scotland in January, I found that these products really did improve my skin’s appearance and quality. I spoke with Jean Godfrey-June, executive beauty editor at Goop — Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness empire — about her own recommendations, and the benefit of opting for a skin oil, like Goop’s own Enriching Face Oil (which I tried out myself during a four-day jaunt to northern Norway, and it was a life-saver for my wind-burned, dry skin). “I work at Goop, so of course I bring two (not one) oils when I travel,” said Godfrey-June. “Vintner’s Daughter is the ultimate treatment oil; as in, I come back from the trip looking better than when I left. And the Goop oil is the ultimate moisturizing oil; as in, I slather it on several times during any plane ride, and if where I’m traveling is at all dry, I wait five minutes after using the Vintner’s and add a layer of the Goop for hydration.” And when it comes to jet lag, the Goop oil has you covered, thanks to a little trick up the editor’s sleeve. “The Goop is also brilliant for the jet lag slump, where you look in the mirror and think, ‘I need makeup, now.’ Instead, smooth the oil between your palms and blot onto your face, over makeup. Wait about three seconds, and you’ll look much better, without any extra makeup, which, on a jet-lagged person, can be super-grim.” If you’re looking for something that can act as both a facial cleanser as well as a hydrator, Godfrey-June has a recommendation for that, too. “For the travel minimalist, the Rose Glow oil from Living Libations is both a cleanser and a moisturizer, it smells incredible, and treats both dry and breakout-prone skin.” Below, I’ve selected my favorites (and a few recommendations) that have shown me the best results. Most of these oils and serums come in travel-friendly sizes, so they’re easy to slip into your carry-on and apply once or twice during your flight. My overall advice: When you can, choose natural products — while not all of the below items are organic or all-natural, the majority of them are. Our skin is extremely absorbent, and (as is the case with any type of product) it’s important to know what you’re about to put in your body. And one note about serums: While they are definitely reparative (wait until you try the Estée Lauder Night Repair) they are not meant to be a substitute for moisturizer, so always follow with an oil. I also recommend priming your face with a toner or leave-on cleanser, like Thank You Farmer's Back to Iceland Cleansing Water. Another simple and great toner is the classic Thayers Witch Hazel. Pack a couple of these products below, and bring them with you wherever you go. They will likely leave your face hydrated and glowing as you step off the plane. Keep in mind where you are traveling to and from — colder climates warrant a few extra applications.