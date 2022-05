Elizabeth Preske

The kids are getting restless and so are you. Maybe the idea of braving the wind and chill just one more day makes it difficult to climb out of your cozy blankets in the morning. Or maybe your 10-year-old is at the point where it seems like the relentless amount of homework is never going to come to an end. With schools across the country ramping up for spring break, why not use this week to escape the end-of-school-year inertia and book a family vacation? After all, studies say that kids who travel tend to be more successful in class , so making sure your children rise to the top is a perfectly good reason to take a trip. Right? 25 Cheap Spring Break Trips You Can Book Right Now From classic beach vacations to water park thrills, we’ve pulled together a list of destinations across the U.S. and Caribbean that are sure to entertain your kids, no matter how old they are. Of course, if you haven’t quite had your fill of snowflakes and hot chocolate, we’ve been sure to include a couple of chilly weather destinations as well. So go ahead, take that much-needed vacation, get recharged, and finish the school year strong.