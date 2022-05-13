Elizabeth Preske

Elizabeth Preske is an associate editor at TripSavvy and a former associate digital editor at Travel + Leisure. Growing up vacationing all over North America and the Caribbean with her family, Elizabeth's love of travel began during her first trip to Disney World at age 4. Her obsession blossomed in college when she spent a summer abroad studying in Italy and continued when she moved to London to pursue her master's degree in publishing. After moving back to the U.S., Elizabeth worked in book publishing for one year before joining the editorial team at Travel + Leisure, where she wrote about travel-related news, tips, and quirky destinations. She joined TripSavvy in 2019 and continues to always look forward to her next trip.



* 5+ years of experience working in journalism and publishing

* Held internships with several publishers, including HarperCollins Children's Books and Wallpaper magazine

* Worked in the editorial departments at HarperCollins Publishers and Chronicle Books

* Received a bachelor's degree in psychology and law & society from Purdue University

* Received a master's degree in publishing from University College London (UCL)