Elizabeth Preske

Elizabeth Preske is an associate editor at TripSavvy and a former associate digital editor at Travel + Leisure. Growing up vacationing all over North America and the Caribbean with her family, Elizabeth's love of travel began during her first trip to Disney World at age 4. Her obsession blossomed in college when she spent a summer abroad studying in Italy and continued when she moved to London to pursue her master's degree in publishing. After moving back to the U.S., Elizabeth worked in book publishing for one year before joining the editorial team at Travel + Leisure, where she wrote about travel-related news, tips, and quirky destinations. She joined TripSavvy in 2019 and continues to always look forward to her next trip.

* 5+ years of experience working in journalism and publishing
* Held internships with several publishers, including HarperCollins Children's Books and Wallpaper magazine
* Worked in the editorial departments at HarperCollins Publishers and Chronicle Books
* Received a bachelor's degree in psychology and law & society from Purdue University
* Received a master's degree in publishing from University College London (UCL)
15 Volcano Hikes in Stunning Destinations Around the World
Gallery
Over thousands of years, volcanic activity has yielded a breathtaking array of incredible features, from craters and calderas to lava flows and tubes. And these features aren't just terms from your elementary school science textbook: You can actually see them up close — all you have to do is hike an active volcano. Related: More adventure travel ideas To help you get started planning your next adventure, we've rounded up 15 volcano hikes around the world that draw thrill-seekers, nature enthusiasts, and mountain climbing experts to their awe-inspiring peaks. A few are easily accessible to beginner hikers, while some require gear, technical climbing skills, high levels of fitness, and a fair bit of courage to reach the summit. And plenty of others offer a variety of spectacular trails in between the extremes. But no matter which volcano you plan to hike – whether it's consistently quiet or continuously erupting – make sure you're up to speed on its alert levels before you leave for your trip, as trails may be temporarily closed due to strong gases, eruptions, and other volcanic activity. Related: 6 Adventure Hikes That Will Take You Around the World
Advertisement
20 Best Countries for Solo Travelers
Video
How to Safely Pop Your Ears After a Flight (Video)
Video
Pop your ears using these tips, and learn how to keep them from clogging in the first place.
This Boutique Hotel Chain Is Also a Contemporary Art Museum — and the Nashville Location Is Spectacular
Article
You Can Feed Adorable Baby Alpacas at This Hotel In Peru
Article
How to Use Google Flights to Save Money on Your Next Trip (Video)
Video
9 Things You Need to Do in Europe's Best City, According to Someone Who Lived There
Article
Advertisement
This Arctic Fox Broke Records by Running All the Way From Norway to Canada in 76 Days
Article
The fox traveled an average of 29 miles a day.
People Are Spending About $2,000 to Visit an Uninhabitable Scottish Island for 20 Minutes
Article
9 Things You Need to Do in Europe's Best City, According to Someone Who Lived There
Article
This Arctic Fox Broke Records by Running All the Way From Norway to Canada in 76 Days
Article
The fox traveled an average of 29 miles a day.
People Are Spending About $2,000 to Visit an Uninhabitable Scottish Island for 20 Minutes
Article
Inside the Cinderella Castle Suite at Disney World (Video)
Video
This Wine Festival in Switzerland Only Happens Once a Generation — and It's Taking Place This Summer
Article
Advertisement
A Giant Panda National Park Is Coming to China — and It Will Be Triple the Size of Yellowstone
Article
Inside Praga, Warsaw's Most Hipster Neighborhood
Article
Hershey's Chocolate World Is Opening a Theatrical Show for Chocolate Lovers
Article
Spice Up Your Life! The Double Decker Tour Bus From 'Spice World' Is Now an Airbnb
Article
If you wanna get on the tour bus from 'Spice World,' you gotta book this Airbnb.
Here's Your First Look Inside the New Statue of Liberty Museum
Article
Celebrity Cruises Is Giving Its Entire Fleet a $500-million Upgrade — See Inside One of Its Newly Renovated Ships
Article
You Could Live in Sweden and Get Paid to Do Nothing All Day Long (Video)
Video
No experience necessary.
Advertisement
The Best Spring Break Trips for Families
Gallery
The kids are getting restless and so are you. Maybe the idea of braving the wind and chill just one more day makes it difficult to climb out of your cozy blankets in the morning. Or maybe your 10-year-old is at the point where it seems like the relentless amount of homework is never going to come to an end. With schools across the country ramping up for spring break, why not use this week to escape the end-of-school-year inertia and book a family vacation? After all, studies say that kids who travel tend to be more successful in class, so making sure your children rise to the top is a perfectly good reason to take a trip. Right? Related:25 Cheap Spring Break Trips You Can Book Right Now From classic beach vacations to water park thrills, we’ve pulled together a list of destinations across the U.S. and Caribbean that are sure to entertain your kids, no matter how old they are. Of course, if you haven’t quite had your fill of snowflakes and hot chocolate, we’ve been sure to include a couple of chilly weather destinations as well. So go ahead, take that much-needed vacation, get recharged, and finish the school year strong.
A New Study Says Taking a Vacation Can Help You Live Longer (Video)
Video
Go ahead and tell your boss.
Flying in a Hot Air Balloon in Cappadocia Should Be on Your Bucket List
Gallery
A rocky landscape of natural wonders and human aptitude, Cappadocia is Turkey's very own fairytale kingdom. Initially shaped by volcanic eruption and erosion, locals and religious refugees worked the already-breathtaking topography into an impressive network of underground chambers, tunnels, and cities thousands of years ago. Now a World Heritage site, Cappadocia's rich and diverse cultural and political history is enough to attract anyone to the region — but what brings tourists to Cappadocia these days is the chance to see it from a hot air balloon. With fairy chimneys and pillars, river valleys and cliffs, the region is certainly a magnificent site to behold from the air. Luckily, it's fairly easy to book a trip to the area and see it for yourself. Scroll down to learn how to plan your trip and take your next favorite travel photo.
International Travelers at Atlanta Airport Will Soon Use Facial Recognition to Check In and Board
Article
These Are the 5 Items That Travelers Always Ask the TSA About
Article
The World’s First Beer Hotel — With In-room Taps and Shower Mini-bars — Is Finally Open (Video)
Video
A lobby bartender will be there to welcome you with a complimentary beer.
23 Sites to Help You Find the Best Deals on Flights, Hotels, and More
Article
These sites will give you the freedom to spend money on fun excursions, delicious meals out, and shopping — guilt free.
Load More
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com