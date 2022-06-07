Elizabeth Garnsey

Elizabeth Garnsey is a professional writer based in Connecticut. From 1996 to 2002, she served as a staff and contributing editor at Travel + Leisure. Most recently, Elizabeth has worked as a freelance writer for Colorado Homes & Lifestyles, and as a writer, clergy, and school chaplain at St. Mark's Episcopal Church New Canaan.



* 25+ years of experience as a freelance writer and editor

* Received a master's degree in divinity from Yale University

* Received a bachelor's degree in history and political science from the University of Colorado Boulder