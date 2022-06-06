Elisa Parhad

Elisa Parhad is a writer and photographer based in Los Angeles, by way of Seattle, Albuquerque, Austin, and Japan. Her stories covering art, design, cultural heritage, and history have appeared in BBC Travel, Hemispheres, Travel + Leisure, the Los Angeles Times, LA Parent, Sierra magazine, Faces magazine, Western Art and Architecture, and more. She is the author and photographer of "New Mexico: A Guide for the Eyes," (winner of the New Mexico Book Award, 2010) and "Southern California: A Guide for the Eyes" (IndieFab Finalist, 2016). Cameron Books published her first children's book, "Los Angeles Is...," in April 2018, and two additional children's books will debut in 2022. Her book about adventuring in the West will be out in 2023. She lives with her husband and two young sons in Pasadena, California.



* Active member of SCBWI (Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators), Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA), and SATW (The Society of American Travel Writers)

* Founder of EyeMuse Books, a publisher dedicated to high-quality, visually-focused books

* Received a bachelor's degree in international business, marketing, and cultural anthropology from the University of Texas at Austin