Eleni N. Gage

The daughter of a Greek father and a Minnesotan mother, Eleni N. Gage is a journalist and author who lives in New York City with her Nicaraguan husband and their Greekaraguan children. She is the author of a travel memoir, "North of Ithaka," about the year she spent living in her family's Greek mountain village while overseeing the rebuilding of her grandparents' home, which had fallen into ruin after the Greek Civil War. She is also the author of two novels, "Other Waters," set in India and New York City, and "The Ladies of Managua," which travels between Managua, Nicaragua, and New Orleans to follow three generations of Nicaraguan women confronting their complicated relationships with each other and their homeland. Her most recent book, "Lucky in Love: Traditions, Customs, and Rituals to Personalize Your Wedding," is a cross-cultural collection of wedding folklore that draws on her degree in folklore and mythology from Harvard University, as well as her three years of experience as executive editor of Martha Stewart Weddings magazine. Her travel writing has appeared in most major travel magazines, including Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Town & Country, Budget Travel, and T: The New York Times Style Magazine.

* Worked as an editor or writer on staff at Allure, InStyle, People (where she was the magazine's first-ever beauty editor), Martha Stewart Weddings, and O, the Oprah Magazine.
* Contributed essays to publications including The New York Times, Parade, The Wall Street Journal, and O, the Oprah Magazine, among others.
* Received a bachelor's degree in folklore and mythology from Harvard University and a master's degree in creative writing from Columbia University.
Everything You Need to Know to Plan Your Perfect Greek Islands Vacation
Video
Advertisement
Louisiana's Cajun Country Is So Much More Than Gumbo and Gators — Though They've Got Those, Too
Article
Most travelers come to southern Louisiana expecting to find gumbo, accordions, and maybe a few gators. But the mix is far richer.
Stay at the Greek Villa of One of History's Most Beloved Travel Writers
Article
At a literary couple’s former home in the bucolic Mani Peninsula, you can find yourself transported — and inspired.
Forget Mykonos and Santorini — Syros is the Greek Island You Must Visit This Summer
Article
Syros may lack the white-sand wonders of its more popular neighbors. But for a certain kind of in-the-know traveler, that’s precisely its appeal.
This Tiny Island Off the Coast of Nicaragua Is an Underrated Caribbean Paradise
Article
Greek Revival
Article
Since the 2004 Olympics, Greece’s ancient capital, Athens, has undergone a much-needed face-lift. And with a new look drawing international attention, the city is hitting its stride.
Driving through Southwestern New Mexico
Article
Take a three-day drive through the deserts and mountains of southwestern New Mexico
Advertisement
Guide to Greece’s Epirus Province
Article
Visiting the quiet Greek province, T+L encounters lively cafés and many new small hotels.
The Other Greek Isles
Article
Overlooked, and less crowded than the Cycladic islands are the Eptanissia, the "seven islands" of the Ionian Sea.
Driving through Southwestern New Mexico
Article
Take a three-day drive through the deserts and mountains of southwestern New Mexico
Guide to Greece’s Epirus Province
Article
Visiting the quiet Greek province, T+L encounters lively cafés and many new small hotels.
The Other Greek Isles
Article
Overlooked, and less crowded than the Cycladic islands are the Eptanissia, the "seven islands" of the Ionian Sea.
Athens' Olympian Effort
Article
If the Athens 2004 summer Games run smoothly, says Eleni N. Gage, an improved standing in the eyes of the world might be Greece's real gold medal
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com