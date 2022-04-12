Eleni N. Gage

The daughter of a Greek father and a Minnesotan mother, Eleni N. Gage is a journalist and author who lives in New York City with her Nicaraguan husband and their Greekaraguan children. She is the author of a travel memoir, "North of Ithaka," about the year she spent living in her family's Greek mountain village while overseeing the rebuilding of her grandparents' home, which had fallen into ruin after the Greek Civil War. She is also the author of two novels, "Other Waters," set in India and New York City, and "The Ladies of Managua," which travels between Managua, Nicaragua, and New Orleans to follow three generations of Nicaraguan women confronting their complicated relationships with each other and their homeland. Her most recent book, "Lucky in Love: Traditions, Customs, and Rituals to Personalize Your Wedding," is a cross-cultural collection of wedding folklore that draws on her degree in folklore and mythology from Harvard University, as well as her three years of experience as executive editor of Martha Stewart Weddings magazine. Her travel writing has appeared in most major travel magazines, including Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Town & Country, Budget Travel, and T: The New York Times Style Magazine.



* Worked as an editor or writer on staff at Allure, InStyle, People (where she was the magazine's first-ever beauty editor), Martha Stewart Weddings, and O, the Oprah Magazine.

* Contributed essays to publications including The New York Times, Parade, The Wall Street Journal, and O, the Oprah Magazine, among others.

* Received a bachelor's degree in folklore and mythology from Harvard University and a master's degree in creative writing from Columbia University.