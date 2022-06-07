Eimear Lynch

Eimear Lynch is a writer and editor who has worked at Condé Nast Traveler, Town & Country, and Bloomberg Businessweek. She began her career as an assistant editor at Condé Nast Traveler (from 2008 to 2010) before she was promoted to the role of Word of Mouth editor—running the front of the magazine while leading fashion, beauty, and culture coverage. After making the jump into branded content in 2013, Eimear worked at the UK-only startup Thread and social-led creative agency Movement Strategy in Los Angeles. Since 2019, she's worked on Google's content and partnerships team—most recently leading partnerships with creators to help them launch and grow on YouTube. She lives in Los Angeles.



* Author of the book "The Bridesmaids" (2014, Picador)

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism and African American studies from Northwestern University

* Received a master's degree in international business from the London Business School and NYU Stern School of Business