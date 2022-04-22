Dylan Grace Essertier

As a travel writer, Dylan Grace Essertier has covered a diverse range of places and things, from swimming with humpback whales in Bora Bora to hot air ballooning over the Dubai desert, and bungee jumping in South Africa for publications such as Vogue, WSJ Magazine, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Forbes, Departures, and more.



Previously, Dylan worked as the features editor for Savoir Flair, the Middle East's largest English online fashion and lifestyle publication, where she oversaw Savoir Flair's culture category, traveling the world to report on the latest hospitality trends as well as conducting interviews with key designers and fashion personalities, including Carolina Herrera, Mario Testino, Diane Von Fürstenberg, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and more.



In addition to her editorial career, Dylan is also a podcast host, sought-after speaker, teaches e-courses, and holds retreats to support those interested in making a career out of travel grow a meaningful life and business out of that passion. In 2021, Dylan Grace was recognized as a "disruptor to watch" by the cultural intelligence unit of TBWA for the way the company is combining mindset and travel.



* 10+ years of experience working as a travel journalist

* 6 years as a culture editor in the Middle East covering luxury fashion and travel

* Profiled in Forbes for founding her company, Dylan Grace

* Graduated from the University of Richmond and studied creative writing in Italy