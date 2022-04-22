Diana Spechler

Diana Spechler is an award-winning novelist, essayist, and travel writer based in Texas. Her work appears in The New York Times, GQ, Bon Appétit, Esquire, Afar, Playboy, The Guardian, BBC Travel, The Washington Post, National Geographic Traveler, Food & Wine, Saveur, Harper's Magazine, and many other publications. She writes a Substack newsletter about her life as a travel writer called Dispatches From The Road.