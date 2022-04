Devorah Lev-Tov

Devorah Lev-Tov is a traveler at heart who traverses the world seeking food, adventure, wellness, and culture—with a side of luxury. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband, two sons, and dog, all of whom she often brings with her on her journeys. She considers herself a pizza connoisseur and is known to plan her day around which restaurants she wants to check out. She has previously lived in Maryland, Massachusetts, Israel, Australia, and India.



* 10+ years of experience as a travel, food, and drinks journalist

* 6+ years of experience as a nonfiction book editor

* Articles published in The New York Times, The Times, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, National Geographic, Afar, Vogue, Robb Report, Town & Country, Self, Food & Wine, Bon Appétit, Saveur, Wine Enthusiast, USA Today, and more

* Co-author of three books