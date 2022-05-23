Devin Friedman

Devin Friedman is a New York City-based journalist and the former editorial director of GQ. Throughout his career, he has written for Rolling Stone, The New York Times Magazine, Esquire, and The New Yorker, among other periodicals. In 2006, he authored his first book, "This is Our War".



* Editor-in-chief of Wealthsimple Magazine

​​* Finalist for the National Magazine Award

* Won a Hopwood Award

* Graduate of the University of Michigan