Deb Hopewell

Deb Hopewell is a freelance lifestyle and travel journalist. She spent nearly two decades working at newspapers like San Jose's The Mercury News before becoming the editor of Yahoo Travel. After six years at Yahoo, Deb embarked on a freelance career and has since contributed to a range of publications including Afar, the Los Angeles Times, Outside, BBC Travel, SmarterTravel, Travel + Leisure, and Architectural Digest, among others. When she's not writing, she can often be found making art and surfing along the Northern California coast.



* 20+ years of experience as a journalist and editor

* Received a bachelor's degree in biology from Augustana University