David Shaftel

David Shaftel is a New York City-based freelance journalist who has lived and worked in Mumbai, London, Trinidad, Louisiana, and Cambodia. He has contributed to publications including The New York Times, The Financial Times Weekend, Saveur, The Guardian, The Daily Beast, Smithsonian Air & Space, Monocle, Bloomberg Businessweek, and the Village Voice. In 2016, he became the founding editor of Racquet, a quarterly magazine that celebrates the art, ideas, style, and culture that surround tennis.



* Won the 2018 Best Original Non-fiction Commendation at the Stack Awards for Racquet

* Co-editor of "Racquet: The Book"

* Received a master's degree from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism

* Overseas Press Club Foundation Scholar