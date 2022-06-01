David Shaftel

David Shaftel is a New York City-based freelance journalist who has lived and worked in Mumbai, London, Trinidad, Louisiana, and Cambodia. He has contributed to publications including The New York Times, The Financial Times Weekend, Saveur, The Guardian, The Daily Beast, Smithsonian Air & Space, Monocle, Bloomberg Businessweek, and the Village Voice. In 2016, he became the founding editor of Racquet, a quarterly magazine that celebrates the art, ideas, style, and culture that surround tennis.

* Won the 2018 Best Original Non-fiction Commendation at the Stack Awards for Racquet
* Co-editor of "Racquet: The Book"
* Received a master's degree from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism
* Overseas Press Club Foundation Scholar
Why This Stunning Caribbean Island Is a Must-visit for Tennis Players
Anguilla is the best place in the Caribbean to play tennis—and luckily, the island's most luxurious resorts also have the best courts.
How Hilton Hotels Became the Embodiment of American Cool
Hilton turns 100 years old in 2019. Even in its old age, the company — which now consists of 16 brands, from Waldorf Astoria to Canopy by Hilton — exemplifies forward-thinking innovation and jetsetting chic. Here’s the story of how a plucky young man from small-town Texas named Conrad Hilton built this global behemoth that exported American values around the world, and why it remains so important today.
