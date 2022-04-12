David Morris

David Morris draws on his decade of experience as he covers luxury travel, dining, wine, wellness, fashion, and entertainment — all while working full-time as a cardiologist. He has a keen eye for the next trends and has become a go-to journalist for many brands looking to share new and exciting projects, be it an exclusive first look at the newest villas in Las Vegas or the hottest eateries in Marrakesh. In addition to Travel + Leisure, his work has been regularly featured in publications such as Departures, Elle, Modern Luxury, AskMen, and Eater.



* Traveled to nearly 40 countries

* Helped Eater curate content as they entered new markets

* Global brand ambassador for the invite-only Elite Travel Club

* Curated strategic partnerships for fashion brands at Coachella and Art Basel

* Went on tour with the late Avicii

* Triple board-certified in internal medicine, cardiology, and echocardiography