David Morris

David Morris draws on his decade of experience as he covers luxury travel, dining, wine, wellness, fashion, and entertainment — all while working full-time as a cardiologist. He has a keen eye for the next trends and has become a go-to journalist for many brands looking to share new and exciting projects, be it an exclusive first look at the newest villas in Las Vegas or the hottest eateries in Marrakesh. In addition to Travel + Leisure, his work has been regularly featured in publications such as Departures, Elle, Modern Luxury, AskMen, and Eater.

* Traveled to nearly 40 countries
* Helped Eater curate content as they entered new markets
* Global brand ambassador for the invite-only Elite Travel Club
* Curated strategic partnerships for fashion brands at Coachella and Art Basel
* Went on tour with the late Avicii
* Triple board-certified in internal medicine, cardiology, and echocardiography
The Hottest Beach Club in Las Vegas Just Reopened — With Jungle Cabanas and Views of the Strip
Article
And there's just as much Champagne and caviar as you'd expect.
Advertisement
One of the Biggest Las Vegas Restaurants of 2022 Is Opening 12 Miles Off the Strip
Article
The team behind chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Prime is opening a brand-new Las Vegas restaurant: Rosa Ristorante.
This Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Just Debuted Invite-only Suites — and We Got a Sneak Peek
Video
Aria Resort & Casino continues to set the standard for luxury on the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas' Resorts World Just Unveiled $15,000-a-night Villas and 'Palaces' — Here's a First Look Inside
Video
Resorts World, the luxe newcomer to the Las Vegas Strip, is now opening its villas and palaces to high-roller guests, with nightly rates starting at $15,000.
The Automobile’s Future
Article
A new kind of hybrid uses less gas and more electricity. All-electric cars are already here. What will this mean for the road trip of the future?
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com