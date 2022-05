David LaHuta

David LaHuta is an international adventurer, travel journalist, and TV host. His 20-year multimedia career has taken him to more than 40 U.S. states and over 60 countries worldwide, where he reports on stories for The New York Times, Travel + Leisure, Afar, and more. Born and raised in New York City but based in Bermuda since 2009, David is the author of "Frommer's Bermuda," a comprehensive guide to one of the world's most storied vacation destinations. He is also the full-time host of the Bermuda Channel, a comprehensive television series shot and exclusively broadcast on the island.



David's career began as a beat reporter for the St. Croix Avis, a daily newspaper in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Years later, he landed a role as an editor at Budget Travel in New York City, where he oversaw several sections while acting as its on-camera travel expert. There he appeared on newscasts including American Morning (CNN), Good Day New York (FOX), and Forbes Luxe 11 (Travel Channel), which led to his role as an adventure correspondent on Rachael Ray. He now regularly appears on networks like the Travel Channel and CNN and was the co-host of Outside Today, Outside Television's flagship morning program featuring adventure lifestyle tips, compelling guests, and reviews of the latest gear and apparel.



Above all, David is a working travel journalist. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, Afar, Travel + Leisure, Robb Report, Outside, BBC Travel, Delta Sky, Caribbean Travel+Life, Elite Traveler, Islands, Newsweek, Everyday with Rachael Ray, Budget Travel, Cruising World, Destination Weddings & Honeymoons, Sunset, Porthole Cruise, and Today's Parent, among others. When he's not on assignment, he enjoys beachcombing and boating with his wife and two sons near their home in Warwick, Bermuda.



* 20+ years of experience as a multimedia journalist for leading travel outlets

* Author of "Frommer's Bermuda"

* Former host & correspondent for Outside TV

* Full-time host of the Bermuda Channel

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland College of Journalism