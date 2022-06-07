David Kaufman

David Kaufman is a journalist and editor who covers culture, politics, lifestyle, and travel. He was previously the global digital director at Architectural Digest. Prior to that, he was the founding editor-in-chief of Knewz.com, a search and discovery platform from News Corp. He has also held editorial roles at The New York Times, Quartz, and the New York Post, where he spent nearly five years as the travel, home, and design editor, as well as the editor-in-chief of Alexa, the Post's lifestyle publication. David started his travel writing career as an editor at Time Out Tel Aviv before joining American Express Magazines as the international travel editor, where he worked for four years. His writing has also appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Monocle, Wallpaper, The Financial Times, Travel + Leisure, Esquire, and many other publications.



* 15+ years of experience working as a writer and editor

* Wrote and edited Wallpaper city guides to New York, Hong Kong, Tel Aviv, Johannesburg, Boston, and San Juan

* On-air contributor to the Fox Business Network, commenting on travel and lifestyle topics (2007 to 2008)

* Member of the National Association of Black Journalists

* Board member of the Lesley-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art

* Co-author of "Pride: Fifty Years of Parades and Protests from the Photo Archives of the New York Times"

* Received a bachelor's degree in Middle Eastern studies, sociology, and journalism from Brandeis University

* Received a master's degree in journalism from New York University