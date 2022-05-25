David Gould

David Gould is a journalist with 30 years' experience covering American golf and general business topics. His areas of specialty include golf product merchandising and golf instruction. He has served as Executive Editor of Travel + Leisure Golf magazine and Editor of LINKS Magazine.



Experience



Gould worked in country club golf shops during his high school and college summers, then went on to become lead writer covering golf product design and performance for a Golf Digest trade publication widely read throughout the industry. His research into the golf shoe market has taken him on factory tours of leading manufacturers and into the product display booths at the PGA Merchandise Show on an annual basis. For in-depth articles on golf shoe design he has collaborated with sports podiatrists who consult to PGA Tour professionals and to professional sports teams, as well.



Education



Gould is a graduate of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, where he studied European History, competed on the varsity track team and covered football and hockey for the city's daily newspaper, the Middletown Press.