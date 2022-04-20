David A. Keeps

David A. Keeps is a writer and editor who has written about travel, art, architecture, design, home decor, fashion, music, and film for magazines, newspapers, and television for the past 40 years. He is also a screenwriter, actor, and ceramic artist.



* Los Angeles correspondent to Travel + Leisure

* Host of Art and the City for Ovation TV (now on the Journy app)

* Executive and West Coast editor of Details