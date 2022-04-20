David A. Keeps

David A. Keeps is a writer and editor who has written about travel, art, architecture, design, home decor, fashion, music, and film for magazines, newspapers, and television for the past 40 years. He is also a screenwriter, actor, and ceramic artist.

* Los Angeles correspondent to Travel + Leisure
* Host of Art and the City for Ovation TV (now on the Journy app)
* Executive and West Coast editor of Details
Catch the Latest in Indie Film at Sundance Nextfest This Weekend in Los Angeles
Move Over, Fro-Yo—It’s All About the Frozen Custard in L.A.
Mapping Hollywood: Then and Now
The once-neglected district may have had a little work done, but that doesn't mean the scandal-soaked glamour spots of yesteryear have totally disappeared.
The Stylish Traveler’s Guide to Shopping in Los Angeles
Luxury specialty stores are setting a new standard in the city that pioneered laid-back style. Dressed-up, be that with printed silk-cashmere T-shirts or beaver-fur hats by Pharrrell's go-to milliner, now equals cool. 
L.A.'s Arts District
Designer Clare Vivier’s Guide to Los Angeles
A Drive Down Mexico's Pacific Coast
On a drive down Mexico's central Pacific coast, David A. Keeps encounters lizards in hats, the Pie Lady, a little luxury, and more than a few bumps in the road
Q+A with Screenwriter Dan Fogelman
The Stylish Beaches of Tulum, Mexico
On the southern tip of the Riviera Maya, the former hippie outpost of Tulum has become Mexico's most stylish beach destination.
Opening: Marcel Wanders’s Andaz Hotel in Amsterdam
Palm Springs and the High Desert
Palm Springs may be all about glitz and glamour, but its counterpart is the bohemian and artsy towns up north.
Q&A: Director Kevin Macdonald
L.A.’s New Vintage-Inspired Hotel
Q&A: Writer Paul Theroux
Ken Burns’s Travel Itineraries
Francis Ford Coppola’s New Culinary Projects
Everything Changes, for the Better, at Beverly Hills' Test Kitchen
4 Inspirational Auckland Shops
T+L catches up with globe-trotting accessories designer Rosena Sammi—who shares the top places to shop in her childhood home.
Los Angeles: Best Comfort Food Restaurants
Forget fancy monikers and complicated menus: Los Angeles restaurants are taking their names from the down-home foods they serve. Here, our picks.
Best New Green Hotels
As concern for the environment grows, travelers are increasingly looking for ways to lessen their carbon footprint without having to rough it à la Swiss Family Robinson. With that in mind, Travel + Leisure found four hotels chock full of luxury which, despite their relative infancy—they’ve all been open for less than two years—are already green-certified by The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), and a fifth is close to certification. LEED is a third-party program that not only designates buildings as green but also provides businesses with the resources and know-how to make the necessary steps to go green. Becoming a LEED-certified hotel is quite a feat, especially when you consider that there are only 1,900 buildings—and we’re not just talking hotels here—around the globe that have met the conditions and necessary standards for true green certification. Without asking guests to do away with luxuries or amenities, these hotels found a way to provide them while still keeping the environment in mind. Want proof?California’s Venice Beach Eco Cottages features organic linens and custom—and surprisingly chic—décor accented with reclaimed objects and recycled materials (think birdcages, old-fashioned milk jugs). Another, the Stowe Mountain Lodge in Vermont, was mostly built from, and uses, materials and ingredients found within a 200-mile radius—from the Adirondack granite it quarried for its lobby to the locally tapped maple syrup it uses to braise short ribs at its restaurant. The Lodge at Sun Ranch in Montana, which only accommodates a maximum of 18 guests on their 26,000 acres at any one time, has the space to expand but chooses instead not to encroach on land still inhabited by wild elk and wolves. That being said, these hotels not only excel at being green, they do it without making guests give anything up…well, except for a few CFCs.
Just Back From Havana: Julie Taymor
Road Trip Across Michigan
On a road trip across Michigan (yes, Michigan), David A. Keeps charts the legacy of the Modernist movement
A Family Safari in Kenya | T+L Family
For actor Blair Underwood and family, it was the trip of a lifetime: a tailor-made, kid-ready Kenyan safari, complete with hungry hippos, warrior dances, naughty monkeys, and curious lions. Shhhh—here comes one now...
L.A Hotel: SLS Beverly Hills
T+L gets an exclusive preview of the SLS Beverly Hills, an innovative concept in hotels.
Mérida's Moment
The colonial capital of the Yucatán—land of ancient Mayan traditions—has reinvented itself as an enclave for hip expats, who are converting haciendas into sophisticated hotels and bistros.
