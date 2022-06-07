Darren Tobia

Darren Tobia has worked as a fact-checker, copy editor, and writer for national publications. He was previously a research editor at Travel + Leisure and Departures. Darren began his journalism career as a reporter at the New York Daily News before working as a copy editor at The China Post. After going freelance, Darren spent three years fact-checking, proofreading, and reporting for Travel + Leisure and Departures magazines. He is currently a reporter at Jersey Digs, where he covers architecture, real estate, and historic preservation in New Jersey.



* 10+ years of experience as a reporter, fact-checker, and copy editor

* Received a bachelor's degree in English literature from Fordham University

* Received a master's degree in journalism from New York University