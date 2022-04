Darralynn Hutson

With over two decades of journalism experience, Darralynn Hutson's bylines have appeared in international publications such as Vogue Italia and local newspapers including the Detroit Free Press. As a media connoisseur, Darralynn publishes an annual directory of the top publications and media outlets of the year, The Big Fat Media Guide, and sells numerous e-books on her website, StylistsSuite.com, where she blogs daily on diversity in the media, celebrating its rapid growth through vibrant storytelling. An advocate of storytelling for Black and Brown girls, she is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists.