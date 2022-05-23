Danielle Pointdujour

Known as the "hotel whisperer, " Danielle Pointdujour is an award-winning journalist and media personality with an obsession with luxury travel and a passion for helping top brands reach and connect with consumers and power players in the Black travel space. As a journalist, her writing has been published on popular digital sites such as Yahoo Travel, Travel Noire, Jet, Cassius Life, xoNecole, Parlour Magazine, Live Civil, Vibe Vixen, and Gogo Concourse. She has held roles as the lifestyle editor at Essence and senior lifestyle editor at Ebony, where she focused on travel content for both digital and print. Recently, she was chosen to edit and curate a special section on Black travel for Travel + Leisure, as the publication's first-ever guest editor. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York, where she continues to inspire others to see the world through her writing, plans celebrity and influencer trips, and keeps her fully stamped passport ready for her next global adventure.

* 10+ years of experience working as a writer and editor
* Recognized and profiled by 21Ninety and Griots Republic
* Worked with luxury brands such as Soneva, St. Regis, and Four Seasons as an editor and digital influencer
* Held editorial roles at Ebony, Essence, and Travel Noire
* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Howard University
* Received a master's degree in organizational leadership from Mercy College
Why I Chose to Travel to Madrid After More Than a Year in Lockdown
Article
Here's what it's really like to visit Madrid right now.
San Miguel de Allende Is Mexico's Hidden Treasure — and Its Rosewood Hotel the Main Prize
Article
It’s time to see a different side of Mexico.
Why Kenya Is the Best Place for a Safari, According to a Seasoned Local Guide
Article
Veteran tour guide Kitonyi "George" Kamonde describes what it’s like to work for one of the world’s leading safari companies.
Why the Black Travel Movement Matters, According to 6 Influencers
Article
T+L asked six globally minded personalities to share their thoughts on the movement.
I Went on a Dubai Vacation During the Pandemic — Here’s What It Was Like
Article
“The energy in Dubai was just as electric as it was pre-COVID, and even with all the safety measures in place, my experience was still a memorable one.”
Tenicka Boyd Is a Jet-setting Black Woman Using Global Fashion as a Form of Activism
Article
The non-profit director shares what it’s like to explore the world from the intersection of travel, fashion, and activism.
Meet Karen Arrington, the Philanthropist Leading Black Women on Empowerment Trips Around the World
Article
The philanthropist and empowerment coach explains how exploring the world can help expand career opportunities and personal growth.
