Danielle Pointdujour

Known as the "hotel whisperer, " Danielle Pointdujour is an award-winning journalist and media personality with an obsession with luxury travel and a passion for helping top brands reach and connect with consumers and power players in the Black travel space. As a journalist, her writing has been published on popular digital sites such as Yahoo Travel, Travel Noire, Jet, Cassius Life, xoNecole, Parlour Magazine, Live Civil, Vibe Vixen, and Gogo Concourse. She has held roles as the lifestyle editor at Essence and senior lifestyle editor at Ebony, where she focused on travel content for both digital and print. Recently, she was chosen to edit and curate a special section on Black travel for Travel + Leisure, as the publication's first-ever guest editor. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York, where she continues to inspire others to see the world through her writing, plans celebrity and influencer trips, and keeps her fully stamped passport ready for her next global adventure.



* 10+ years of experience working as a writer and editor

* Recognized and profiled by 21Ninety and Griots Republic

* Worked with luxury brands such as Soneva, St. Regis, and Four Seasons as an editor and digital influencer

* Held editorial roles at Ebony, Essence, and Travel Noire

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Howard University

* Received a master's degree in organizational leadership from Mercy College