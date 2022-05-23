Danielle Pointdujour

Here's what it's really like to visit Madrid right now.
Advertisement
It’s time to see a different side of Mexico.
Veteran tour guide Kitonyi "George" Kamonde describes what it’s like to work for one of the world’s leading safari companies.
T+L asked six globally minded personalities to share their thoughts on the movement.
“The energy in Dubai was just as electric as it was pre-COVID, and even with all the safety measures in place, my experience was still a memorable one.”
The non-profit director shares what it’s like to explore the world from the intersection of travel, fashion, and activism.
Meet Karen Arrington, the Philanthropist Leading Black Women on Empowerment Trips Around the World
Article
The philanthropist and empowerment coach explains how exploring the world can help expand career opportunities and personal growth.
Advertisement