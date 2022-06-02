Danielle Bernabe

Danielle Bernabe worked in hospitality for more than a decade, exploring food, beverage, and international travel. As a journalist, she finds absolute joy in sharing the world's wonders, the expertise of those who guide our travels, and the wisdom of those who came before us. She grew up in Hawaii and New Mexico and currently lives in Los Angeles. Danielle has also lived in Italy, but if she could pick anywhere to reside, it would be the bonny banks of Scotland.



* 15+ years of experience working in hospitality and travel

* Contributor to National Geographic, Fortune, Food & Wine, Bon Appétit, Modern Farmer, and more

* Has ghostwritten 10 books