Daniel Mendelsohn

Daniel Mendelsohn is a best-selling author, critic, and essayist. He is the editor-at-large of the New York Review of Books. Previously, he was a contributing editor at Travel + Leisure and a columnist for The New York Times Book Review, Harper's, and New York magazine. Born in New York City in 1960, he received degrees in classics from the University of Virginia and Princeton. After completing his Ph.D., he moved to New York City, where he began freelance writing full-time. Since 1991, Daniel has been a prolific contributor of essays, reviews, and articles to many publications, including The New Yorker, The New York Times, New York, The New York Review of Books, The Nation, Esquire, and The Paris Review. He has also written several books, including "An Odyssey: A Father, a Son, and an Epic" (2017), named a Best Book of the Year by NPR, Newsday, Library Journal, The Christian Science Monitor, and Kirkus; "The Lost: A Search for Six of Six Million" (2006), which won the National Books Critics Circle Award and the National Jewish Book Award in the United States and the Prix Médicis in France; and a memoir, "The Elusive Embrace" (1999), a Los Angeles Times Best Book of the Year.



* 20+ years of experience as a journalist and essayist

* Director of the Robert B. Silvers Foundation, a charitable trust that supports writers of nonfiction, essay, and criticism

* Won the American Academy of Arts and Letters Harry Vursell Prize for Prose Style

* Won a Guggenheim Fellowship

* Won a Barnes and Noble Discover Prize

* Won the NBCC Citation for Excellence in Book Reviewing

* Won the George Jean Nathan Prize for Drama Criticism

* Won Princeton University's James Madison Medal

* Member of both the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the American Philosophical Association

* Sits on the Board of the American Council of Learned Societies and teaches literature at Bard College

* Received a bachelor's degree in classics from the University of Virginia

* Received a master's degree and Ph.D. in Classics from Princeton University, where he was a Mellon Graduate Fellow