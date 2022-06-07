Daniel Bortz

Daniel Bortz is a freelance writer and editor specializing in business, finance, and real estate. His feature stories have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today, Budget Travel, Travel + Leisure, Newsweek, Money magazine, and more. Since landing his first job as a reporter for U.S. News & World Report in 2012, he has focused on service articles that offer advice on housing, saving money, paying off debt, spending sensibly, managing credit, and preparing for retirement.



* 10+ years of experience covering personal finance

* Licensed real estate agent in Virginia

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Syracuse University