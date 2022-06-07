Daniel Bortz

Daniel Bortz is a freelance writer and editor specializing in business, finance, and real estate. His feature stories have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today, Budget Travel, Travel + Leisure, Newsweek, Money magazine, and more. Since landing his first job as a reporter for U.S. News & World Report in 2012, he has focused on service articles that offer advice on housing, saving money, paying off debt, spending sensibly, managing credit, and preparing for retirement.

* 10+ years of experience covering personal finance
* Licensed real estate agent in Virginia
* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Syracuse University
11 Things You Should Do the Day Before You Leave for a Vacation
Video
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com