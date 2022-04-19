Dana Givens

Dana Givens is a New York-based freelance journalist with a passion for traveling the world. She often writes travel and culinary stories through the lens of culture and history, especially stories about the African diaspora. Dana has always had an interest in exploring different cultures and countries. She has previously worked as a copywriter for digital media platforms and retail brands including notable names like Bluefly, Ralph Lauren, and Kipling, and has extensive knowledge of SEO optimization and experience crafting strong brand voices for luxury companies. As a journalist, she has covered travel, food, culture, the African diaspora, and mental health for top-tier publications. She also draws on her business background to produce content about entrepreneurship, business, and technology.



* Currently attending NYU to obtain her master's degree in journalism

* Received a bachelor's degree in marketing and global studies from Sacred Heart University

* Published in Travel + Leisure, The New York Times, Departures, Food & Wine, Saveur, Elle, Business Insider, Fodor's, and Vogue