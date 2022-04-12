Dan Koday

Dan Koday is a New York City-based travel and lifestyle writer, editor, and content expert. Before working as a freelancer and consultant, Dan held editor titles at Time Inc. (now Dotdash Meredith), Condé Nast, and Hearst. Today, his work is found in prestigious publications including Condé Nast Traveler, Brides, Business Insider, Purewow, InStyle, Robb Report, and Food & Wine.

As a queer traveler, Dan is conscious of how LGBTQIA+ travelers prefer to spend their hard-earned cash and vacation time, and strides to recommend inclusive and safe destinations that are a fit for those travelers. When he's not traveling or writing about said travels, he enjoys skiing and the subsequent après-ski scene. In every place he travels and reports on, Dan enjoys seeking out dining experiences and cultural activities and hunting for his next pair of shoes.

* 15+ years of experience working in digital publishing, print media, and social media
* Works on content strategy for brands in the hotel and real estate industries, tourism boards, airlines, as well as fine jewelry and beauty brands.
* Received a bachelor's degree in communications and media studies, with a focus in magazine journalism, from Fordham University Lincoln Center Campus
This Utah Hotel Is As Close As You Can Get to an Austrian Ski Vacation Without Leaving the U.S.
This luxe Utah hotel is packed with Austrian charm and alpine delights for a perfect ski vacation.
I Became a Certified Scuba Diver on Vacation — Here's How
Getting a PADI certification on my vacation changed the course of my future trips forever — in the best possible way.
This New Luxury Hotel in Costa Rica Will Have Stunning Plunge Pools, Panoramic Views, and Plenty of Privacy
A new Ritz-Carlton Reserve is set to open in Costa Rica — and we got an exclusive first look.
From WeHo to the West Village, LGBTQIA+ Celebrities Dish On Their Favorite Queer-friendly Destinations in the U.S.
From queer bars and restaurants to boutique hotels and community centers, this is where LGBTQIA+ celebs spend their time.
Travel Booking Site Kayak Just Opened Its First Hotel — Here’s What It’s Like
The boutique hotel is big on design, tech, and good vibes.
The Best Lakefront Escapes in the U.S.
Visit these calming lakefront hotels and vacation rentals in any season to become blissfully disconnected.
10 Up-and-coming Destinations Around the World For LGBTQIA+ Travelers
From small, coastal towns to major metropolises, these are the rising hotspots for LGBTQIA+ travelers.
