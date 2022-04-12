Dan Koday

Dan Koday is a New York City-based travel and lifestyle writer, editor, and content expert. Before working as a freelancer and consultant, Dan held editor titles at Time Inc. (now Dotdash Meredith), Condé Nast, and Hearst. Today, his work is found in prestigious publications including Condé Nast Traveler, Brides, Business Insider, Purewow, InStyle, Robb Report, and Food & Wine.



As a queer traveler, Dan is conscious of how LGBTQIA+ travelers prefer to spend their hard-earned cash and vacation time, and strides to recommend inclusive and safe destinations that are a fit for those travelers. When he's not traveling or writing about said travels, he enjoys skiing and the subsequent après-ski scene. In every place he travels and reports on, Dan enjoys seeking out dining experiences and cultural activities and hunting for his next pair of shoes.



* 15+ years of experience working in digital publishing, print media, and social media

* Works on content strategy for brands in the hotel and real estate industries, tourism boards, airlines, as well as fine jewelry and beauty brands.

* Received a bachelor's degree in communications and media studies, with a focus in magazine journalism, from Fordham University Lincoln Center Campus