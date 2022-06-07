Damon Tabor

Damon Tabor is a New York City-based freelance journalist who has traveled extensively in Asia, South America, and Europe. His stories on conflict, drug trafficking, black markets, and the environment have appeared in The New York Times, Wired, Outside, National Geographic Adventure, Backpacker, and Rolling Stone, among other outlets. Damon's Rolling Stone article "Border of Madness" was the basis of the Academy Award-nominated 2015 documentary "Cartel Land." Most recently, he produced "The Trade," a five-part documentary about the heroin epidemic that premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and aired on Showtime.



* Recipient of the Whiting Creative Nonfiction Grant for his book "The Mountain and the Burning Sky," to be published by Random House

* Noted in the "Best American Travel Writing" anthology

* Received a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University