Daliah Singer

Daliah Singer started her career at 5280, Denver's award-winning city magazine. While there, her travel coverage included stories on everything from bobsledding on Utah's Olympic track to backcountry hut trips to the best Rocky Mountain hikes. She also served as editor of the annual 5280 Traveler issue. In 2016, Folio: honored her as a 30 Under 30, calling her a "young journalist to watch."



Nowadays, she works as a freelance journalist and writes for national and international magazines and digital publications. Her work spans the globe, and she's just as comfortable covering a boozy new spirit in Chilean Patagonia, as she is learning to mountain bike in a still undiscovered region of Colorado. Her goal is always to bring a place to life for readers and inspire them to book their own life-changing travels.



* 12+ years of experience as a professional journalist

* Two-time NATJA Travel Media Award winner

* 2015 Livingston Award for Young Journalists finalist

* Bylines in Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Hemispheres, BBC.com, The Guardian, and more

* Visited five continents