Dakota Kim

Dakota Kim is a Los Angeles-based journalist who covers food, travel, parenting, lifestyle, and business. Her writing has been published in the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, NPR, Vox, Zagat, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, Food52, Architectural Digest, Los Angeles Magazine, and LAist, among others. She is currently the senior food editor at LiveKindly, one of the leading plant-based news sites. Previously, she was a food editor at Paste magazine, a staff writer at Sunset magazine, and a digital editor at Edible San Luis Obispo.



* 5+ years of experience working as a travel, food, and lifestyle writer

* Received a bachelor's degree in creative writing and political science from Vassar College

* Received a master's degree in library and information science from Rutgers University