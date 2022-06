Cristina Alonso

Born and raised in Mexico City, Cristina called Madrid and New York home for a while, but she found it impossible to escape the wonderful chaos of her hometown — she's a chilanga through and through. She spends most of her time and money on food, mezcal, and concerts. As a freelancer, she's written for Time Out New York, Remezcla, Grub Street, and Hoja Santa, and she's currently a staff writer for Travel + Leisure México. Find her on Instagram: @soycristina