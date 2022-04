Corina Quinn

Corina Quinn has more than a decade of editorial lifestyle media experience. Most recently, she was the director of destinations at Condé Nast Traveler, responsible for a Webby Award-winning travel guide vertical for the magazine's website, as well as co-leading content development for the site, reaching 10M+ users a month. Prior to that, she advised travel and lifestyle clients on digital content strategy while at Weber Shandwick; she also launched new travel guides and a global contributor network for Travel + Leisure, where she was the digital travel editor. She spent seven years as an editor at La Cucina Italiana, an Italian food and lifestyle magazine. She is based in New York City.



* Won gold for Best Travel Website, 2021 Society of American Travel Writers Foundation's Lowell Thomas Awards

* Won Webby for Cond Nast Traveler's City Guides, 2020

* Published in Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, La Cucina Italiana, L'Uomo Vogue, Yoga Journal, 5280

* Public appearances: Cheddar, WGN Radio, Forbes, ASTA Chicago 2021