Colleen Sullivan

Colleen Sullivan is a lifestyle writer and editor who has a passion for all things travel, beauty, home, fashion, food and beverage, wedding, and wellness related. She is a contributing digital writer at Today, HGTV, Business Insider, Women's Health, Brides, and MyDomaine, where she has a weekly column. Prior to starting her freelance career, she was a print editor at Health, Working Woman, and Vogue magazines. While at Time Inc., she was the creator of the lifestyle makeover magazine Change, which would have made it to the newsstand if not for the recession. Colleen started writing for Travel + Leisure in 2021, with a first-person story that explored what it was like to take a cruise to Iceland with her family during a pandemic. As side gigs, she pitches television concepts to production companies (having sold a show idea about the college admission process to Sony), and teaches a graduate-level journalism class at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. When she's not at her laptop meeting story deadlines, she's traveling with her husband and kids, discovering exciting new places to write about, or fixing up her 100-year-old beach cottage at the Jersey Shore.



* 25+ years as a writer and editor on print and digital

* 5+ years as an adjunct journalism professor at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University

* Has appeared as a regular guest on national television shows including The Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN, Fox News, and The View

* Received a bachelor's degree in science from Susquehanna University