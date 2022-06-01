Colleen Clark

Colleen Clark is a journalist, editor, and content strategist. She is the UX content strategy leader at Squarespace and previously held content strategy and editorial roles at Airbnb, TripAdvisor, and Condé Nast. Her articles covering design, food, and travel have appeared in Travel + Leisure, BBC, Esquire, Bloomberg, and elsewhere. Colleen's first journalism job was at USA Today, where she was the assistant travel editor from 2004 to 2007 and edited travel columns and blogs including Today in the Sky, Hotel Hotsheet, and The Cruise Log. She then spent three years working as the associate editor of Condé Nast's Concierge.com before eventually joining TripAdvisor as the senior editor of Jetsetter, where she was promoted to managing editor soon thereafter. Colleen has since brought her storytelling skills into the marketing space, using content to tell brand stories and drive revenue for TripAdvisor, Anthropologie, Samsung, REI, and more. She lives in Brooklyn and occasionally writes articles for outlets including Dwell and Epicurious.



* 10+ years of experience writing and editing lifestyle, travel, and design content

* Held content strategy and editorial roles at TripAdvisor, Condé Nast, Airbnb, USA Today, and Tastemade

* Received a bachelor's degree in English from Muhlenberg College