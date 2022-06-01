Colleen Clark

Advertisement
Best Brunch Buffets in America
You’re not going to say exactly what happened last night, but a few drinks may have been consumed. This morning, all you can think about is waffles and eggs Benedict and king crab legs…ooh and maybe a make-your-own-sundae bar. They’re waiting for you at the all-you-can-eat buffet—that great smorgasbord pioneered, naturally, in Sin City. The western-themed El Rancho Vegas introduced a gastronomic free-for-all in 1941, rolling out a $1 chuckwagon designed to keep high rollers full and gambling into the wee hours of the morning. Almost 75 years later, the indulgence has spread across America. And why not? Gluttony is at its best at brunch, when you and your fellow travelers can while away the day recapping your exploits over a steady procession of mouthwatering dishes. The restaurants we’re spotlighting prove that buffet no longer has to mean sacrificing quality for quantity. At New York’s Tribeca Grand, for instance, the spread highlights local specialties, serving lox from Russ & Daughters and the classic Waldorf salad. Orchids Halekulani plays to Hawaii’s strengths with suckling pig and lomi-lomi salmon at a buffet that also includes universal favorites like made-to-order omelettes. So grab a tray: we’ve got the meal to match your craving, whether it’s Cuban-style suckling pig and taco bars poolside in Miami, nouveau tapas whimsy in L.A., or jazz-fueled Creole in New Orleans.
Remember the days when a ski vacation meant choosing between an overpriced burnt cheeseburger and a soft pretzel with fluorescent-orange cheese sauce? Two-time Olympic medalist Shannon Bahrke does. “I’ve been skiing since I was three, and food has come a long way,” she says. “You have an amazing variety of choice now.” The U.S. moguls skier and owner of Silver Bean Coffee in Park City, UT knows a thing or two about refueling on the slopes. “I want something that is going to wrap me up like a warm, snuggly blanket. But it also has to be nutritious with a side of indulgence,” she says. What does the trick for her? The turkey chili at J&G Grill in the nearby St. Regis Deer Valley. Related: America's Favorite Mountain Towns That restaurant, helmed by avid skier and Michelin-starred super chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, makes our list of the best ski resort restaurants in America, which range from Top Chef–helmed Manzanita in Lake Tahoe, CA, to an Aspen, CO, glamazon with a world-renowned wine program, to a tasting-menu restaurant tucked in a snowbound Utah yurt. And then, of course, there’s the après. “Skiing is not just about what you do on the hill. It’s what you do after,” Bahrke says. That’s why we’ve included spots like Michael Mina’s funky Handle Bar at the Four Seasons Jackson Hole with massive Colorado beers served in glass boots and haute pub grub like lobster corn dogs. So slip into some furry boots and zip up your parka. It’s time to chow down on America’s best ski food.
Best Up-and-Coming Hotels 2012
Miami has something new to buzz about thanks to rocker Lenny Kravitz, nightlife guru Sam Nazarian, chef José Andrés, and starchitect Philippe Starck, the celebrity dream team behind SLS South Beach—one of 2012's biggest hotel openings. Every year Travel + Leisure readers vote on their favorite hotels in the World's Best Awards survey. Now it's the editors' turn. We've opened up our little black book to reveal up-and-coming properties like SLS South Beach that we suspect will become future survey winners. From recent openings to groundbreaking renovations, these are the hotels that savvy travelers should book now. The T+L 2012 World's Best Awards give us some clues to what is resonating with travelers. For the second year in a row, Tanzania safari camp Singita Grumeti Reserves took the No. 1 spot. Now it has a worthy new competitor: the Lamai Serengeti, Grumeti's neighbor to the north, with a covetable front-row seat to the great wildebeest migration. Tierra Patagonia, an eco-lodge set between Chile's wild pampas and the glacial waters of Lake Sarmiento, is another stylish nature escape on our radar, especially since travel to South America is proving more popular than ever. With the current Olympic fever, we'd be remiss not to spotlight the Corinthia Hotel London, an extravagant escape that emerged after hundreds of millions of dollars were poured into a Victorian government building south of Trafalgar Square. Across the channel, the Hotel Sofitel Vienna Stephansdom is a dynamic addition to the Austrian hotel scene, complete with glittering glass on the Jean Nouvel–designed exterior and, inside, kaleidoscopic Pipilotti Rist art installations. Plenty of other big-name hotel brands are branching out: more than 4,000 hotels opened in 2011 alone. The Park Hyatt brand made a splash, literally, with its new overwater property in the Maldives. The Viceroy redid a Riviera Maya resort to give it a boho, beach-chic sensibility, and St. Petersburg's W Hotel is luring Russia's fashion-centric new guard. But you don't have to cross continents to find a hot new hotel: the flagship Four Seasons Toronto is slated to open this fall, and the new Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch delivers cowboy charm on a 15,000-acre, century-old Wyoming ranch. Check out our complete list of the 15 hotels to watch in 2012.
Best Affordable Beach Resorts
“Get me a stretch of sand and a hammock and I’m happy,” says Kirsty Hathaway of U.K.-based BeachTomato.com, a fashion and travel site focused on beach vacations. “Awaking to the sound of rumbling waves, completely immersed in nature and wildlife. This, for me, is the epitome of true escapism.” Escapism looks a little different for everyone, but we can all agree that a reasonable price tag spells relaxation almost as much as a hammock and a cold one. So we’ve rounded up our favorite affordable beach resorts worldwide, each checking in between $50 and $250 per night. Related: America's Best Beach Hotels After all, a beach vacation isn’t rocket science. The three key ingredients are simple: sun, sand, surf. It’s not all about the tanning butlers or 12-course molecular gastronomy tasting menus or the flat-screen pool-cabana entertainment systems. And it certainly isn’t about watching your bank account wash out to sea. So what can you get that’s comfortably priced? How about Auberge Carnish, an airy modern cottage along a rugged curve of the Scottish coast where otters frolic in the misty dawn. Reclaimed merbau hardwoods and bath products of local lavender and seaweed bring the outside in. Price tag? $175 per night. Related: 27 Affordable Beach Resorts It’s also perfectly possible to splash out in a trendy destination like Panama, and still come in within budget. Donald Trump’s curving skyscraper in Panama City should do the trick—with a deep-soak tub and high thread count included. Pair that urban beach experience with a stay along the Pacific coast beaches—fantastic for surfing—at the rustic-but-stylish El Sitio (from $99 per night). Further afield, you, too, can find your bliss among the beaches of Goa, India, which have welcomed bohemian types since the ’60s. Amarya Shamiyana, a collection of four Moghul-inspired tents in a palm-shaded oasis—just down the beach from Jade Jagger’s boutique—channels that carefree, chic spirit. The hotel bursts with color, from playful hand-painted damask murals to metallic beanbag chairs, and puts you within walking distance of the beautiful party people (from $110 per night). Related: 12 Affordable Private Island Resorts Luxe-mod Peruvian surf breaks? Nouveau preppy Kennebunkport, ME? Avant architecture in Norway? Yup, we’ve got those too. So go ahead and dive in. The forecast is sunny for this choose-your-own-resort adventure. —Colleen Clark
New Year's Resolution Trips
Of all the storied holiday-season traditions, the New Year’s resolution has long been a laughingstock, ranking somewhere between the office Secret Santa and the barking-dogs version of “Jingle Bells.” Related: Best Places to Spend New Year's If you’ve been down that resolution path (and who hasn’t?), you know the drill. You begin with an earnest proclamation of intent while standing by the chip bowl at a New Year’s Eve party—“I’ll lose 20 pounds! I’ll run a marathon! I’ll never order fried cheese again!” But once you get back to your usual life’s routine, those ambitions fizzle like day-old champagne. No surprise: a University of Washington study found that almost half of us have ditched our resolutions before March. To keep a resolution from becoming more than a joke, some say you need to start with a plan of action—and what better plan of action than to plan a trip? When you take your resolution on a vacation, you can immerse yourself in your new mind-set, whether your goal is to eat better, quit smoking, or overcome a fear. Related: America's Best Cities for New Year's Eve One place to go: Tucson’s miracle-making spa, Miraval. Travelers come looking to lose weight, of course, but perhaps also to deal with an emotional issue or just to slow down life’s pace. If nothing else, the memories of a great trip will periodically remind you that there’s more to life than fried cheese. —Katrina Brown Hunt