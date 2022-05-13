Claudia Fisher

Claudia Fisher is a digital editorial director on the Commerce News & Deals team at Dotdash Meredith, working across brands like People, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Southern Living, and Shape. Claudia started her career in editorial at a then-startup called Elite Daily, where she was the second full-time editor hired, and went on to lead the Body & Mind section as a senior editor. She was a lifestyle news editor on Time's cross-brand news desk prior to the acquisition by Meredith, and later transitioned to the role of digital deputy editor for Real Simple before joining Meredith's cross-brand ecommerce team as deputy digital director. Claudia's writing has appeared on most of Dotdash Meredith's sites, including The Spruce, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, People, InStyle, Entertainment Weekly, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Food & Wine, as well as outlets outside the company such as Time and Well+Good.



* Nearly a decade of experience writing, editing, and strategizing for lifestyle publications

* Former deputy editor at Real Simple

* Former lifestyle news editor at Time

* Received a bachelor's degree in English from Vanderbilt University