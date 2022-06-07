Clark Mitchell

Clark Mitchell worked at Travel + Leisure for nearly a decade, where he served as an associate editor. In 2010, he joined Endless Vacation as a senior editor. The former linguistics major got his start in journalism when he moved to New York in 2001 to teach German at Columbia University. One of his students connected him with the arts and research editor at Travel + Leisure, who hired him as a freelancer. From there, he worked up the editorial ladder while pulling from his experiences of living abroad and speaking a foreign language.



* 10+ years of experience as a travel writer and editor

* Received a master's degree in linguistics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

* Fluent in German