Clara Ogden Sedlak is a creative digital storyteller, writer, editor, and branded content and marketing strategist specializing in the travel and lifestyle industries. She is the executive editor at Tripadvisor. She was previously an executive editor at Jetsetter, where she led a team of editors who together launched a successful online travel magazine and e-commerce site. Clara honed her editing and writing chops at Travel + Leisure, where she worked for 11 years as an associate editor and then a senior editor.



* 10+ years of experience as a travel writer and editor

* Received a bachelor's degree from Connecticut College