Claire Trageser

Claire Trageser is a multimedia journalist with more than a decade of experience writing and producing in-depth content. Since 2012, she's worked as an investigative reporter at KPBS, where she produces podcasts, as well as coverage for radio, television, and the web. In addition, she produces freelance stories for national outlets, including NPR, National Geographic, Elle, Marie Claire, Runner's World, and Travel + Leisure. Claire currently lives with her husband, son, and dog Kima in San Diego and trains for marathons in her free time.

* 10+ years of experience working as a journalist
* Named the San Diego Society of Professional Journalists' 2020 Journalist of the Year
* Won the Society of Professional Journalists' Sunshine Award in 2021
* Won a Golden Mike Award in 2020
* Former president of the Society of Professional Journalists (San Diego chapter)
* Received a master's degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley
* Received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Reed College
Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure. Nothing says summer like a trip to the beach. Beach vacations are the classic family vacation, but they're also great for romantic getaways, trips with friends, or even solo trips. Whether you want to relax with your toes in the sand or try surfing and snorkeling, there's a perfect beach destination for you. Thankfully, you can have an incredible vacation without spending too much. We've put together a list of cheap beach vacations in the U.S. and around the world so you can enjoy the sand and surf on a budget. Related: More vacation ideas
