Claire Trageser

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure. Nothing says summer like a trip to the beach. Beach vacations are the classic family vacation, but they're also great for romantic getaways, trips with friends, or even solo trips. Whether you want to relax with your toes in the sand or try surfing and snorkeling, there's a perfect beach destination for you. Thankfully, you can have an incredible vacation without spending too much. We've put together a list of cheap beach vacations in the U.S. and around the world so you can enjoy the sand and surf on a budget. Related: More vacation ideas
Whether you're looking for an adventurous getaway or a relaxing beach vacation, there's a perfect Caribbean island for you. Families, couples, and even solo travelers flock to the Caribbean Islands every year, choosing destinations like Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Cayman Islands to spend their vacation. The Caribbean offers a mix of relaxation and excitement, with opportunities to lie on the beach, snorkel and scuba, and more. Plus, these destinations are just a short flight from most east coast cities, much closer than other exotic locales like Fiji or Thailand. Flights, accommodations, meals, and activities can add up quickly, but thankfully, we've curated this list of cheap Caribbean vacations so you can enjoy everything these islands have to offer without going over budget. Related: More beach vacation ideas
February might be one of the most underrated months to travel to Europe — between smaller crowds and great deals on flights and hotels, this can be one of the best times to head across the pond. Maybe you want to visit Paris for a romantic Valentine's Day getaway, or maybe you want to plan an active vacation in the beautiful Swiss Alps (complete with skiing and fondue). With so many culturally-rich cities and picture-perfect small towns, there's a European destination for every kind of traveler this winter. These are the best places to travel in Europe in February to take advantage of great deals and fewer crowds. Related:More European trip ideas