Claire Shefchik

Claire Shefchik has over a decade of experience as a writer. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, Cosmopolitan, Town & Country, Travel + Leisure, Fodor's, Jetsetter, Smarter Travel, Atlas Obscura, Mental Floss, Minneapolis Star Tribune, Business Insider, Seattle Times, and more. Claire's viral essay, "What It's Like to Date a Boat Guy," appeared in the July 2019 issue of Cosmopolitan and on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and is in development for reality TV. She currently lives in the British Virgin Islands, where she writes about the business of travel and international finance for the largest media company in the islands. She has interviewed prime ministers, governors, and police commissioners of small countries and earned their trust while asking hard questions. She has taken complicated finance topics and convinced audiences they are interesting and relevant to them. She is currently writing a novel.



* Received a master's degree in fiction writing from Sarah Lawrence College

* Crossed the Atlantic on a tall ship

* Covered international business and finance for the newspaper of record in the British Virgin Islands

* Chosen by legendary writer Margaret Atwood for her workshop at the Key West Literary Seminar

* Led marketing campaigns for the International Arbitration Center

* Wrote brand content for Facebook, Expedia, and American Airlines