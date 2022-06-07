Christopher Tkaczyk

Christopher Tkaczyk is a writer, journalist, and content strategist based in New York City. He was previously the senior news editor at Travel + Leisure, overseeing daily breaking news stories for the web, editing the magazine's Upgrade section, and managing T+L's annual A-List. Before joining T+L, Tkaczyk was a senior editor at Fortune, where he wrote and edited feature stories and managed the brand's many multi-platform lists, including the Fortune 500, the Global 500, the World's Most Admired Companies, and the 100 Best Companies to Work For. His work has also appeared in/on CNN.com, Health, People, Time, Money, Food & Wine, The Advocate, and Yahoo Finance.



* 20+ years of experience working as a writer and editor

* Appeared as a commentator on BBC, CNN, CBS, NBC, NPR, WNYC, Fortune Live, NY1, and HuffPo Live

* Created and hosted Better, a podcast featuring interviews with executives from Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For

* Created and launched T+L's Operation Vacation, a page of exclusive deals and discounts on airfare, hotels, cruises, and travel packages

* Former member of T+L's Business Travel Advisory Board

* Received a bachelor's degree in English literature and playwriting from the University of Michigan