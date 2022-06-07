Christopher Tkaczyk

Use this guide to discover the travel specialist of your dreams.
Thanks to a strong U.S. dollar and highly discounted airfares, more travelers than ever are going overseas — and discovering the joys of flying on Asia- and Middle East–based airlines. With economy cabins that offer far more amenities and comfort than many of their U.S. counterparts, these airlines score highly with our readers for their roomy seats, high-quality menus, and luxurious premium-cabin amenities. So it's no surprise that eight out of the top 10 international airlines in this year's World's Best Awards hail from these regions. Every year for the World's Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. In the airlines category, readers rated carriers on cabin comfort, service, food, customer service, and value. In response to the recent travel ban on electronic devices on board U.S.-bound flights originating in the Middle East, both Emirates and Qatar Airways, which ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively (as they have for the past two years), found a work-around to let passengers gate-check laptops and other devices, allowing them to continue working while waiting to board the flight. It's just one example of how they continue to deliver best-in-class customer service. And earlier this year, Qatar announced a completely new business-class cabin with double beds and quad seating, which will be rolled out this summer on select routes, with more coming later this year. "If you wish to travel in style, this is the airline to fly with," said one reader. Added another of Qatar's business class: "The service is impeccable, and the choice of wines, champagne, and after-dinner drinks is superb." Cathay Pacific Airways, which appears this year at No. 4, continues to expand service to the U.S., with more daily routes from Hong Kong to San Francisco and Boston. One reader found premium economy, which has its own discrete section, to be "a very nice surprise, with good food and excellent service." Coming in just behind at No. 5, Japan Airlines also has a dedicated premium-economy section, offering seats that have reading lights and multiple meal services that cater to both Japanese and Western palettes. "We traveled in premium economy and were very comfortable," wrote K. Firth. "A lovely airline with wonderful flight attendants." Who took top honors in this highly competitive category? A big congratulations to Singapore Airlines, the only company that has been rated No. 1 in its category for all 22 years of the World's Best survey. Read below to see more on this brand, and the list of other international carriers that have won accolades from our readers.
For some, renting a car and heading out on a road trip represents the quintessential getaway, since driving through quaint villages in Europe, from beach to beach in Hawaii, or even along iconic routes like California’s Pacific Coast Highway, is about both the journey and the destination. Innovation, however, has been a problem for some rental agencies, which have been slow to adopt new technology. Though this has opened the door for disruptors like Uber, Lyft, and Turo, along with many other ride-sharing and rental companies, the legacy brands are now evolving with the times. Last year, Avis, which placed at No. 4 on this year’s World’s Best list, won cheers for its reimagined smartphone app that allows you to pick out your car before you arrive at the rental outlet and unlock it with the same wireless satellite technology used by ZipCar, which it acquired in 2013. “I have never been disappointed with Avis cars or availability,” said one reader. “The customer service is upbeat and helpful.” No. 2 winner Enterprise consistently ranks highly for service and for the quality of its vehicles, while its sister company Alamo wins them over with great pricing and its Insiders program, which gives members an automatic 5 percent discount. “Being a reward member has been a positive experience,” said one reader of the No. 5 ranking company, while also praising its mobile technology. “I signed up so I could check in on my phone and it has been really convenient. I used to feel really anxious about returning rental cars to airports in time to make flights, and Alamo has taken the worry away.” How do we determine the best? Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Car-rental companies were rated on their service, value, vehicle selection and availability, and rental locations. Read below for details on the No. 1 winner — and to see how its competitors fared with our readers.
Long-haul flights to international destinations can be taxing on travelers, both on departure and arrival. But the best airports in the world make the travel experience as carefree as possible, often with unusual amenities, such as showers in the bathrooms, entertainment and wellness facilities, and plenty of healthy eating options. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Airports were rated on access, check-in and security, restaurants and bars, shopping, and design. This year’s list of winners is dominated by airports based in Asia and the Middle East, with only two European airports — Amsterdam’s Schiphol and Zurich — appearing in the top 10. Though some fliers cited the “long walk between terminals” at Schiphol as an annoyance, the excellent signage, designer duty-free shops, and helpful staff outweighed the negative. And parents flying with little ones have an extra reason to be happy: “There are lots of places for families to relax without worrying that the kids are bothering other people,” wrote in one reader. Given all the amenities that airports offer these days, you’d be forgiven for thinking they were cities unto themselves. The No. 2 winner, Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, impresses with its Vitality Wellbeing and Fitness Center — complete with squash courts and an indoor swimming pool — and world-class sculptural art curated in partnership with Qatar Museums. No. 5 Hong Kong International Airport wows with its IMAX theater, simulated golf games, and new “East to West” Food Market, where fliers can taste everything from dumplings to charcoal-grilled roast goose. For the fifth year running, Singapore Changi Airport takes the top spot, thanks to its ease of use, award-winning design, and an abundance of indoor flora, including a spectacular butterfly garden. (Not surprisingly, the airport’s home carrier, Singapore Airlines, is also a World’s Best winner.) “Efficient, with great food and shopping options, and free Wi-Fi at every customer service kiosk” said one reader. Added reader Steven Jay Thor: “Movie theaters and waterfalls…I wish that American airports could do this.” Whether you’re making any of these cities your next destination, or you’re just passing through, build some extra time into your itinerary to take advantage of the wealth of offerings at the world’s greatest airports.
Not all airports are created equal. At least, that’s how our readers feel about hubs like Dallas Love Field, Pittsburgh International, and Tampa International, citing easy access, a vast selection of restaurants, and design with a sense of place as just a few of the reasons they stand out from the pack. “Lots of cool landmarks inside the airport, like a T. rex skeleton and a statue of former Steelers football player Franco Harris,” said one reader of Pittsburgh International. “Welcome to Pittsburgh!” Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Airports were rated on access, check-in and security, restaurants and bars, shopping, and design. Staying fit while on the road is another big trend these days — which is why airports like Minneapolis – St. Paul (No. 7) and Indianapolis (No. 2) have added indoor walking paths as an amenity. “Safest, cleanest, and most beautiful airport in the country,” one reader said of Indianapolis. “Has wonderful shopping and local restaurants that cater to everyone, but provide the traveling public with a little taste of Indy!” But for the fifth year in a row, it’s Portland International Airport that has claimed the top spot, thanks to its easy navigation, local artworks, and culinary offerings, which reflect the city’s dining scene. “It’s the best airport in America,” one reader said. “It has great retail and restaurants and they charge the same prices as their local stores and restaurants.” Some are even willing to add travel time to their trip in order to use this airport. “We live closer to Seattle but still prefer to fly to Portland,” remarked one reader. “Much friendlier airport, better parking, faster service.” From curbside check-in to breezy security lanes and plentiful dining and shopping options, the best airports in the U.S. help to dispel the notion that traveling can be a pain. If you can’t find a nonstop to your next destination, consider these 10 airports for your next layover.