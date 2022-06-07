Christopher Tkaczyk

Christopher Tkaczyk is a writer, journalist, and content strategist based in New York City. He was previously the senior news editor at Travel + Leisure, overseeing daily breaking news stories for the web, editing the magazine's Upgrade section, and managing T+L's annual A-List. Before joining T+L, Tkaczyk was a senior editor at Fortune, where he wrote and edited feature stories and managed the brand's many multi-platform lists, including the Fortune 500, the Global 500, the World's Most Admired Companies, and the 100 Best Companies to Work For. His work has also appeared in/on CNN.com, Health, People, Time, Money, Food & Wine, The Advocate, and Yahoo Finance.

* 20+ years of experience working as a writer and editor
* Appeared as a commentator on BBC, CNN, CBS, NBC, NPR, WNYC, Fortune Live, NY1, and HuffPo Live
* Created and hosted Better, a podcast featuring interviews with executives from Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For
* Created and launched T+L's Operation Vacation, a page of exclusive deals and discounts on airfare, hotels, cruises, and travel packages
* Former member of T+L's Business Travel Advisory Board
* Received a bachelor's degree in English literature and playwriting from the University of Michigan
7 Tips to Help You Find the Best Travel Agent
Article
Use this guide to discover the travel specialist of your dreams.
Advertisement
Get Up to 45% off Your Next Hotel Booking with This New Site
Article
Save hundreds of dollars on your next vacation.
How Travel Agent Fees Work
Article
The fees paid to travel agents aren’t always cut-and-dry.
Don’t Fall for This Facebook Scam Promising Free Tickets on Delta
Article
Here's what happens if you do.
Yes, Airlines Do Have the Right to Change Your Seat Without Warning
Article
It’s in the fine print.
The Top 10 International Airlines in 2017
Gallery
Thanks to a strong U.S. dollar and highly discounted airfares, more travelers than ever are going overseas — and discovering the joys of flying on Asia- and Middle East–based airlines. With economy cabins that offer far more amenities and comfort than many of their U.S. counterparts, these airlines score highly with our readers for their roomy seats, high-quality menus, and luxurious premium-cabin amenities. So it's no surprise that eight out of the top 10 international airlines in this year's World's Best Awards hail from these regions. Every year for the World's Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. In the airlines category, readers rated carriers on cabin comfort, service, food, customer service, and value. In response to the recent travel ban on electronic devices on board U.S.-bound flights originating in the Middle East, both Emirates and Qatar Airways, which ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively (as they have for the past two years), found a work-around to let passengers gate-check laptops and other devices, allowing them to continue working while waiting to board the flight. It's just one example of how they continue to deliver best-in-class customer service. And earlier this year, Qatar announced a completely new business-class cabin with double beds and quad seating, which will be rolled out this summer on select routes, with more coming later this year. "If you wish to travel in style, this is the airline to fly with," said one reader. Added another of Qatar's business class: "The service is impeccable, and the choice of wines, champagne, and after-dinner drinks is superb." Cathay Pacific Airways, which appears this year at No. 4, continues to expand service to the U.S., with more daily routes from Hong Kong to San Francisco and Boston. One reader found premium economy, which has its own discrete section, to be "a very nice surprise, with good food and excellent service." Coming in just behind at No. 5, Japan Airlines also has a dedicated premium-economy section, offering seats that have reading lights and multiple meal services that cater to both Japanese and Western palettes. "We traveled in premium economy and were very comfortable," wrote K. Firth. "A lovely airline with wonderful flight attendants." Who took top honors in this highly competitive category? A big congratulations to Singapore Airlines, the only company that has been rated No. 1 in its category for all 22 years of the World's Best survey. Read below to see more on this brand, and the list of other international carriers that have won accolades from our readers.
The World’s Best Car Rental Agencies in 2017
Gallery
For some, renting a car and heading out on a road trip represents the quintessential getaway, since driving through quaint villages in Europe, from beach to beach in Hawaii, or even along iconic routes like California’s Pacific Coast Highway, is about both the journey and the destination. Innovation, however, has been a problem for some rental agencies, which have been slow to adopt new technology. Though this has opened the door for disruptors like Uber, Lyft, and Turo, along with many other ride-sharing and rental companies, the legacy brands are now evolving with the times. Last year, Avis, which placed at No. 4 on this year’s World’s Best list, won cheers for its reimagined smartphone app that allows you to pick out your car before you arrive at the rental outlet and unlock it with the same wireless satellite technology used by ZipCar, which it acquired in 2013. “I have never been disappointed with Avis cars or availability,” said one reader. “The customer service is upbeat and helpful.” No. 2 winner Enterprise consistently ranks highly for service and for the quality of its vehicles, while its sister company Alamo wins them over with great pricing and its Insiders program, which gives members an automatic 5 percent discount. “Being a reward member has been a positive experience,” said one reader of the No. 5 ranking company, while also praising its mobile technology. “I signed up so I could check in on my phone and it has been really convenient. I used to feel really anxious about returning rental cars to airports in time to make flights, and Alamo has taken the worry away.” How do we determine the best? Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Car-rental companies were rated on their service, value, vehicle selection and availability, and rental locations. Read below for details on the No. 1 winner — and to see how its competitors fared with our readers.
Advertisement
The Top 10 International Airports in 2017
Gallery
Long-haul flights to international destinations can be taxing on travelers, both on departure and arrival. But the best airports in the world make the travel experience as carefree as possible, often with unusual amenities, such as showers in the bathrooms, entertainment and wellness facilities, and plenty of healthy eating options. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Airports were rated on access, check-in and security, restaurants and bars, shopping, and design. This year’s list of winners is dominated by airports based in Asia and the Middle East, with only two European airports — Amsterdam’s Schiphol and Zurich — appearing in the top 10. Though some fliers cited the “long walk between terminals” at Schiphol as an annoyance, the excellent signage, designer duty-free shops, and helpful staff outweighed the negative. And parents flying with little ones have an extra reason to be happy: “There are lots of places for families to relax without worrying that the kids are bothering other people,” wrote in one reader. Given all the amenities that airports offer these days, you’d be forgiven for thinking they were cities unto themselves. The No. 2 winner, Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, impresses with its Vitality Wellbeing and Fitness Center — complete with squash courts and an indoor swimming pool — and world-class sculptural art curated in partnership with Qatar Museums. No. 5 Hong Kong International Airport wows with its IMAX theater, simulated golf games, and new “East to West” Food Market, where fliers can taste everything from dumplings to charcoal-grilled roast goose. For the fifth year running, Singapore Changi Airport takes the top spot, thanks to its ease of use, award-winning design, and an abundance of indoor flora, including a spectacular butterfly garden. (Not surprisingly, the airport’s home carrier, Singapore Airlines, is also a World’s Best winner.) “Efficient, with great food and shopping options, and free Wi-Fi at every customer service kiosk” said one reader. Added reader Steven Jay Thor: “Movie theaters and waterfalls…I wish that American airports could do this.” Whether you’re making any of these cities your next destination, or you’re just passing through, build some extra time into your itinerary to take advantage of the wealth of offerings at the world’s greatest airports.
The 10 Best Domestic Airports in 2017
Gallery
Not all airports are created equal. At least, that’s how our readers feel about hubs like Dallas Love Field, Pittsburgh International, and Tampa International, citing easy access, a vast selection of restaurants, and design with a sense of place as just a few of the reasons they stand out from the pack. “Lots of cool landmarks inside the airport, like a T. rex skeleton and a statue of former Steelers football player Franco Harris,” said one reader of Pittsburgh International. “Welcome to Pittsburgh!” Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Airports were rated on access, check-in and security, restaurants and bars, shopping, and design. Staying fit while on the road is another big trend these days — which is why airports like Minneapolis – St. Paul (No. 7) and Indianapolis (No. 2) have added indoor walking paths as an amenity. “Safest, cleanest, and most beautiful airport in the country,” one reader said of Indianapolis. “Has wonderful shopping and local restaurants that cater to everyone, but provide the traveling public with a little taste of Indy!” But for the fifth year in a row, it’s Portland International Airport that has claimed the top spot, thanks to its easy navigation, local artworks, and culinary offerings, which reflect the city’s dining scene. “It’s the best airport in America,” one reader said. “It has great retail and restaurants and they charge the same prices as their local stores and restaurants.” Some are even willing to add travel time to their trip in order to use this airport. “We live closer to Seattle but still prefer to fly to Portland,” remarked one reader. “Much friendlier airport, better parking, faster service.” From curbside check-in to breezy security lanes and plentiful dining and shopping options, the best airports in the U.S. help to dispel the notion that traveling can be a pain. If you can’t find a nonstop to your next destination, consider these 10 airports for your next layover.
The World’s Best Car Rental Agencies in 2017
Gallery
For some, renting a car and heading out on a road trip represents the quintessential getaway, since driving through quaint villages in Europe, from beach to beach in Hawaii, or even along iconic routes like California’s Pacific Coast Highway, is about both the journey and the destination. Innovation, however, has been a problem for some rental agencies, which have been slow to adopt new technology. Though this has opened the door for disruptors like Uber, Lyft, and Turo, along with many other ride-sharing and rental companies, the legacy brands are now evolving with the times. Last year, Avis, which placed at No. 4 on this year’s World’s Best list, won cheers for its reimagined smartphone app that allows you to pick out your car before you arrive at the rental outlet and unlock it with the same wireless satellite technology used by ZipCar, which it acquired in 2013. “I have never been disappointed with Avis cars or availability,” said one reader. “The customer service is upbeat and helpful.” No. 2 winner Enterprise consistently ranks highly for service and for the quality of its vehicles, while its sister company Alamo wins them over with great pricing and its Insiders program, which gives members an automatic 5 percent discount. “Being a reward member has been a positive experience,” said one reader of the No. 5 ranking company, while also praising its mobile technology. “I signed up so I could check in on my phone and it has been really convenient. I used to feel really anxious about returning rental cars to airports in time to make flights, and Alamo has taken the worry away.” How do we determine the best? Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Car-rental companies were rated on their service, value, vehicle selection and availability, and rental locations. Read below for details on the No. 1 winner — and to see how its competitors fared with our readers.
The Top 10 International Airports in 2017
Gallery
Long-haul flights to international destinations can be taxing on travelers, both on departure and arrival. But the best airports in the world make the travel experience as carefree as possible, often with unusual amenities, such as showers in the bathrooms, entertainment and wellness facilities, and plenty of healthy eating options. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Airports were rated on access, check-in and security, restaurants and bars, shopping, and design. This year’s list of winners is dominated by airports based in Asia and the Middle East, with only two European airports — Amsterdam’s Schiphol and Zurich — appearing in the top 10. Though some fliers cited the “long walk between terminals” at Schiphol as an annoyance, the excellent signage, designer duty-free shops, and helpful staff outweighed the negative. And parents flying with little ones have an extra reason to be happy: “There are lots of places for families to relax without worrying that the kids are bothering other people,” wrote in one reader. Given all the amenities that airports offer these days, you’d be forgiven for thinking they were cities unto themselves. The No. 2 winner, Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, impresses with its Vitality Wellbeing and Fitness Center — complete with squash courts and an indoor swimming pool — and world-class sculptural art curated in partnership with Qatar Museums. No. 5 Hong Kong International Airport wows with its IMAX theater, simulated golf games, and new “East to West” Food Market, where fliers can taste everything from dumplings to charcoal-grilled roast goose. For the fifth year running, Singapore Changi Airport takes the top spot, thanks to its ease of use, award-winning design, and an abundance of indoor flora, including a spectacular butterfly garden. (Not surprisingly, the airport’s home carrier, Singapore Airlines, is also a World’s Best winner.) “Efficient, with great food and shopping options, and free Wi-Fi at every customer service kiosk” said one reader. Added reader Steven Jay Thor: “Movie theaters and waterfalls…I wish that American airports could do this.” Whether you’re making any of these cities your next destination, or you’re just passing through, build some extra time into your itinerary to take advantage of the wealth of offerings at the world’s greatest airports.
The 10 Best Domestic Airports in 2017
Gallery
Not all airports are created equal. At least, that’s how our readers feel about hubs like Dallas Love Field, Pittsburgh International, and Tampa International, citing easy access, a vast selection of restaurants, and design with a sense of place as just a few of the reasons they stand out from the pack. “Lots of cool landmarks inside the airport, like a T. rex skeleton and a statue of former Steelers football player Franco Harris,” said one reader of Pittsburgh International. “Welcome to Pittsburgh!” Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Airports were rated on access, check-in and security, restaurants and bars, shopping, and design. Staying fit while on the road is another big trend these days — which is why airports like Minneapolis – St. Paul (No. 7) and Indianapolis (No. 2) have added indoor walking paths as an amenity. “Safest, cleanest, and most beautiful airport in the country,” one reader said of Indianapolis. “Has wonderful shopping and local restaurants that cater to everyone, but provide the traveling public with a little taste of Indy!” But for the fifth year in a row, it’s Portland International Airport that has claimed the top spot, thanks to its easy navigation, local artworks, and culinary offerings, which reflect the city’s dining scene. “It’s the best airport in America,” one reader said. “It has great retail and restaurants and they charge the same prices as their local stores and restaurants.” Some are even willing to add travel time to their trip in order to use this airport. “We live closer to Seattle but still prefer to fly to Portland,” remarked one reader. “Much friendlier airport, better parking, faster service.” From curbside check-in to breezy security lanes and plentiful dining and shopping options, the best airports in the U.S. help to dispel the notion that traveling can be a pain. If you can’t find a nonstop to your next destination, consider these 10 airports for your next layover.
The Top 10 Tour Operators in 2017
Gallery
Ask anyone who has used a tour operator, and they will tell you it’s the only way to travel. Whether embarking on a truffle tasting excursion in Tuscany, sailing through the Cyclades in your own schooner, or cycling in style through Napa Valley, a tour operator takes the hassle out of planning a luxurious getaway. The world’s best focus on the finest details to create unparalleled experiences — and memories that last a lifetime. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rated tour operators on their staff and guides, itineraries and destinations, activities, accommodations, food, and overall value. Many of the winners focus on active cycling or walking vacations. Debuting for the first-time ever is DuVine Cycling & Adventure Company, which arranges bicycle trips in Europe, North and South America, Africa, and the Middle East. Readers raved about the No. 2 company’s attention to detail and the flexibility of their guides to allow extra time to explore local areas. “We love biking with DuVine,” says T+L reader Grant Aldonas. “What a way to see the wine regions of the world, with expert guides that felt like family by the end of the journey, top-notch accommodations, and fabulous food.” Mountain Lodges of Peru, the No. 5 winner, offers a seven-day Salkantay trek along the Inca Trail, with stops at small lodges in remote villages. The end point: Machu Picchu. “Standing at the top of a pass with nothing around us but llamas and the beauty of the land was an experience I will never forget,” said one reader. Instead of planning your next vacation entirely by yourself, check out the tour operators below — including the No. 1 winner, one of the most exclusive in the business.
The Best Domestic Airlines in 2017
Gallery
When it comes to the pain points of travel these days, airlines usually get the brunt of complaints. So when a carrier scores big with fliers, it’s usually because of company-wide efforts by pilots, ground crew, gate agents, booking and sales agents, and customer-service reps to deliver premium-class service to all customers — whether they’re flying first or coach. The airlines that scored big with our readers this year are the ones that are doubling down on making customers happy. Among this year’s winners, JetBlue continues to win accolades for its Mint premium cabin service. When it comes to the onboard snacks, one T+L reader also cited how the airline “goes the extra mile for passengers with food allergies by serving nut-free and gluten-free choices. A serious plus when you travel with children.” Both Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest consistently rank high for their frequent-flier programs and excellent flight service ( mahalo, Hawaiian, for still providing complimentary meals!), with the latter getting extra shout-outs for value. “Southwest offers flexibility and no hidden costs,” wrote one reader. “You can check two bags free of charge, there are no change fees, and the flights are STILL economical.” Alaska Airlines’ increasing popularity is owed in large part to a great loyalty program and an expanding flight network, and its customer base will soon be growing due to its acquisition — and ultimate dissolution — of Virgin America in 2019. Virgin America has held the No. 1 spot on our domestic airline list for the past 10 years, and it’s no surprise, given that many of our readers praised the customer service. “They really know how to get it right,” said one fan. “Every employee seemed to love their job, and I never felt for one moment that I was a bother as a passenger,” added another. How do we determine the best? Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. In the airlines category, readers rated carriers on cabin comfort, service, food, customer service, and value. See below for how the best U.S.-based airlines fared among our readers.
Advertisement
This Browser Plug-in Can Get You Huge Discounts on Hotel Rooms
Article
Honey Travel is now offering exclusive deals on hotel stays.
Operation Vacation: 50 Ways to Use All of Your Vacation Days This Year
Article
T+L’s exclusive travel deals will make the most of your well-deserved time off.
Many Americans Are Canceling Their Trips to Mexico
Article
A new survey indicates more travelers are opting to stay within the United States.
What to Know About Hilton Hotels' New Brand 'Tapestry'
Article
Tapestry will be the hotel company’s 14th brand.
Meet Rose, the Sassy New Bot Concierge in Las Vegas
Article
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas just debuted a virtual concierge with an attitude.
Here's How to Get a Free Suitcase With Your Next Hotel Stay
Article
Use the One:Night app to get free smart luggage valued at $295.
This Is the Absolute Best Day to Score Hotel Deals In Las Vegas
Article
Everyone’s a winner one night every year.
Advertisement
These 8 Winter Boots Are the Safest for Icy Conditions
Gallery
Leave it to Canadians to determine which footwear you should rely on for icy conditions this winter. Researchers at the Intelligent Design for Adaptation, Participation and Technology labs at the Toronto’s Rehabilitation Institute used simulated icy winter conditions to test 98 pairs of winter boots for safety. They studied each pair’s performance on icy surfaces in outdoor winter environments. The boots were tested on angular planes of melting ice and bare ice, with scientists walking both uphill and downhill to test slip resistance. Only eight pairs were deemed safe for both ice conditions: three pairs of work boots, and five pairs of casual boots. Results of the study have been published on RateMyTreads.com. The team of researchers ranked each pair on a three-snowflake scale. The eight brands with the highest score achieved only one snowflake, though the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute says it has been working with footwear manufacturers to test prototypes that earned two and three snowflakes. Though not yet on the market, the scientists say those prototypes should be available to consumers within one or two years. Here are the eight pairs of boots that were deemed safe enough to earn one snowflake.
Disney Not Likely to Create Live Stage Adaptation of Tim Burton's 'Nightmare Before Christmas'
Article
Despite an unauthorized fan video that has gone viral, it seems Disney isn't biting. Yet.
All the U.S. Airlines That Are Flying to Cuba
Article
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com