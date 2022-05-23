Christopher Elliott

Christopher Elliott is a journalist, consumer advocate, and the founder of Elliott Advocacy. He's the author of numerous books on consumer advocacy and writes weekly columns for King Features Syndicate, USA Today, Forbes, and The Washington Post. He also publishes Elliott Confidential, a critically acclaimed newsletter about customer service. Christopher contributes to a variety of media outlets, including National Geographic, NPR, Smithsonian, and Travel + Leisure. He's also a regular guest on national news programs, including ABC World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, NBC Nightly News, and the Today show.



* 35+ years of journalism experience

* Named Journalist of the Year 2016 by the American Society of Travel Agents

* Former editor at large at National Geographic

* Former columnist at The New York Times, Money magazine, CNN, ABC News, and more

* Received a master's in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley